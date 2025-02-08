Wasted Squid Game Season 2 Actor Reveals Larger Season 3 Role

Squid Game star Wi Ha-joon provided a promising update about Jun-ho's journey in Season 3.

Season 2 of the Korean-language Netflix series was released this past December, which went on to become the second most-watched non-English language series on the streamer (behind Squid Game Season 1).

The series primarily focuses on the story of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), one of the main competitors in the show's deadly childhood games. However, Jun-ho became a fan-favorite as the police officer who went undercover in the games in Season 1 to investigate the disappearance of his brother.

Squid Game Season 3 Will Have More of Jun-ho

Netflix

Despite being a prominent character in Squid Game Season 1, the second season of the Netflix thriller saw Wi Ha-joon's role diminished.

After Jun-ho was revealed to have survived being shot by his brother in Season 1 his journey in Season 2 became intertwined with Gi-hun's as they attempted to track down the island where the secret games took place.

Unfortunately, once the games on the island began taking place, Jun-ho's storyline was pushed to the background resulting in the character appearing sparingly in the back half of Season 2.

In an interview with Radio Times, Wi acknowledged that audiences may have been disappointed with his lack of screen time, but promised that it was all part of a "longer and bigger story:"

"I do understand that, from the audience's point of view, it might have been disappointing. But from my perspective, I know this is part of the longer and bigger story, so I wasn’t disappointed at all."

Squid Game Season 2 and Season 3 are essentially two halves of one larger story, considering they were written and filmed consecutively, and Wi promised that the next season would resolve many of Jun-ho's storyline, along with portraying "different aspects" of his character:

"A lot of Jun-ho’s stories will be dealt with in-depth"

Wi also addressed a Squid Game theory that posits whether Jun-ho may be swayed to the dark side by his brother, the Frontman. To that, the actor said he "[had] no clue" and added he was "curious" about what his character would do:

"I have no clue because even if you make a determination of what you might do in a [hypothetical] situation when the situation really arises, then you actually don’t know what you will do. I’m curious about what Jun-ho will do if that kind of situation arises."

Where Will Jun-ho's Story Go?

If nothing else, Wi's comments reaffirm that the fan-favorite Squid Game character will have his story resolved in Season 3.

While Season 2 initially featured a lot of Jun-ho, the character steadily appeared less and less as his leads regarding the island's location dried up.

Heading into Season 3, the police officer is essentially back at square one, seeing as Captain Park turned on him and sabotaged his attempts to locate the island at the end of Season 2.

Meanwhile, Jun-ho's brother is at large on the island, having infiltrated the games to befriend Gi-hun, only to turn on him in the final act.

The cliffhanger of Squid Game Season 2 leaves a lot to be resolved, but one can hope that Jun-ho's detective skills will lead him back to the island where he can finally confront his brother.

Squid Game Season 3 will be released on Netflix on June 27.