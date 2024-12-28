Squid Game Season 2: Who Is In-ho? Character Details & Breakdown

Squid Game Season 2 reintroduces the villainous Front Man into the fold.

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man in Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game Season 2 further expands on the backstory of In-ho, who is also the Front Man behind the deadly games.

Season 1 of Netflix's Korean thriller and drama series only gave a hint of In-ho's history after confirming that he is the brother of Jun-ho, the detective who managed to sneak inside the mysterious island that houses the deadly games.

In-ho's Squid Game Season 2 Role & Backstory

Lee Byung-hun as In-ho in Squid Game Season 1
Lee Byung-hun

Aside from being Jun-ho's brother, In-ho is later revealed to be one of the previous winners of the Squid Game in 2015. 

Before becoming the ruthless Front Man of the games, Squid Game Season 2 reveals that In-ho is a former police officer, specifically a member of the Coast Guard. 

It turns out that his wife was diagnosed with cute cirrhosis, and her condition worsened which led to a point where she needed a liver transplant. 

However, he failed to find a liver donor, leading to his wife's condition getting worse. 

In hopes of finding money to save his wife's life, In-ho makes a loan to one of the loan sharks tied to the Squid Game. He is eventually fired from his job, and his wife sadly dies. 

In-ho also has a longstanding conflict with his brother, Jun-ho, since he blames him for his wife's death. It is revealed that In-ho donated his kidney to Jun-ho to save his life, meaning he couldn't sell his own to pay for his wife's treatment right when he needed it. 

In Squid Game Season 2, In-ho enters the game and disguises himself as Player 001 (aka Young-il) to keep an eye on Gi-hun (played by The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae) and ensure that he fails in his plan to destroy the game from the inside. 

As the Front Man of the games, In-ho believes that there is no good left in humanity, and he sees the eliminated players as "trash eliminated from competition."

Who Plays In-ho in Squid Game Season 2?

Lee Byung-hun portrays In-ho (aka the Front Man) in the series. The actor is part of the impressive cast of Squid Game Season 2.

Byung-hun, 54, is an award-winning South Korean actor best known for his notable roles in various K-dramas and movies, such as Joint Security Area, A Bittersweet Life, Mr. Sunshine, and Iris.

His incredible performance as Ahn Sang-goo in 2015's Inside Men led him to win the Best Actor award in three notable award-giving bodies in Korea, namely the 37th Blue Dragon Film Awards, 53rd Grand Bell Awards, and 52nd Baeksang Arts Awards.

Aside from his acting credits in South Korea, Byung-hun also starred in several Hollywood movies like G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Red 2, and The Magnificent Seven

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.

