The Sandman Season 2 Bonus Episode Offers Hope & Closure (Review)

Netflix's The Sandman's final season was split into two parts, but for those of you who were said to leave the Dream world behind, have no fear, a bonus episode has just been released. I don't know about you, but despite the closure we got from Season 2 Volume 2, I couldn't help but want a bit more. The events of the funeral showed us that Dream's siblings were going to miss him, but that they would be perfectly fine eventually.

The new Dream, Daniel (Jacob Anderson), might not feel ready to take up the mantel, but he was going to have a lot of help. This did offer a feeling of hope, but the bonus episode, centered around Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), is the icing on the cake.

Netflix



In this standalone episode, a journalist (Colin Morgan) whose work has left him feeling hopeless about the world has a life-altering 24 hours after crossing paths with Death on her day off. The next sixty minutes are spent with Death as she further proves how important humans and their lives are to her.

One might think that because of the nature of her job, she is evil and enjoys seeing people meet their demise. But nothing could be further from the truth. This is something that has been explored in previous episodes of The Sandman, but that really rings true in this bonus one.

I rather enjoyed getting to spend so much uninterrupted time with her. I felt like I got to know her so much more, and found myself appreciating her and her work. Considering how mad I was with her after she took Dream away in season 2, it was important to get this time with her.

The episode more or less centers on Death and her new journalist friend; however, every now and then, someone else will show up (and perhaps a familiar face or two). This was a brilliant writing decision, as it gives us time to get to know Death in a way we have not before. To see her in the human world, interacting in this way, is inspiring and heartwarming.

The story being told is interesting, don't get me wrong, but it is the overall messaging that is most important, and what will stick with me long after the credits started to roll.

Overall Thoughts

Netflix

The final few moments of the bonus episode ended up being far more emotional than I expected them to be. While I would have thought a day following Death, even with it being her day off, could be a little depressing, it ended up being rather touching.

She learns the reason why life is worth living - because you never know when it will end. Never take a day for granted. We never know when one will be our last.

The Sandman bonus episode, Season 2, Episode 12, is something special. I came out of not only feeling reinvigorated, but wanting to seize the day and not take anything for granted again.

This is easier said than done, as we all fall into that trap now and again, but I am thankful for the energy and hope that it did give me. It also had me ready to say goodbye to the series I loved so dearly.

Final Rating: 10 out of 10

The second & final season of The Sandman premiered in two parts, with Volume 1 (1-6) premiering on July 3, 2025, followed by Volume 2 (7-11) on July 24, 2025 and a bonus episode (12) following Death on July 31st. The series streams exclusively on Netflix.