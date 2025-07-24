The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2 Delivers An Epic Ending, But I Will Really Miss This Series (Review)

The final season of Netflix's The Sandman, which is split into two volumes, allows fans to take their time saying goodbye to what has become a near-perfect series. Volume 1 set things up for an epic finale, and then volume 2 delivered. Thankfully, it is not completely over yet, as The Sandman Season 2 has one more bonus episode set to release on Netflix. For now, viewers can at least take solace in the fact that these 10 episodes were well done, even if the story needed to be rushed due to extenuating circumstances.

Unsurprisingly, The Sandman Season 2, Volume 2 picks up immediately where the first volume left off. With Dream's life in danger and a new heir to his kingdom having been named, he seems to have all but given up on life. At times, it is hard to watch knowing that he is not even bothering to put up a fight, but fans can imagine that after living for centuries, they would be just as tired and ready to go.

Netflix

The majority of The Sandman Season 2, Volume 2 focuses on the world around Dream and how his time is coming to an end. Even for those who have not read the award-winning DC Comics series that the Netflix show is based on, the direction of things is made quite clear.

Loki (Freddie Fox) and Puck (Jack Gleeson) play significant roles in the final five episodes. Without diving too much into it for fear of spoilers, know that what they bring to the table in volume two is equal parts mischievous, dark, and sexy.

The Story Is Not Rushed, but It Could Have Been Explored More

Netflix

When Netflix announced that The Sandman Season 2 would be the final season, I knew we were going to miss out on some things. While the show did a great job of giving every character the time they deserved and hitting all the important plot points, allowing another season or two would have simply been better.

There is a lot to explore in this visually stunning, chaotic, and complicated world that Neil Gaiman (read more about how Marvel Studios rejected one of his pitches) created. I wouldn't necessarily call this final season rushed, but with more time to breathe, the intricate details of the storylines could have brought so much more to what we were given. Sadly, the showrunners had to cut things shorter than anticipated for reasons beyond their control.

If you have not yet read the comics, I cannot recommend them enough. Check them out after watching the Netflix series, and they will fill in the gaps and give you more of your favorite characters.

Stunning Visuals Right to the Bitter End

Netflix

One of the best parts of The Sandman has always been the visuals. From the first scene of Season 1, Episode 1, it was clear this series has a budget, and Netflix was not afraid to use it. This remains true through these final episodes.

There are some truly incredible action sequences in Volume 2, and never once does the CG falter. Because these are the final episodes, they are packed with major emotional moments and scenes that will break fans' hearts. As difficult as they can be to watch, at least they are visually stunning. Many bittersweet, heartbreaking, yet beautiful scenes play out.

What Comes Next for The Sandman?

Netflix

There is no doubt that The Sandman coming to an end is depressing for fans, but at least there is one more episode to come. In a bonus episode following Death, viewers will surely catch up with Dream's siblings and learn what events have occurred since the end of episode eleven.

The family aspect has been notable throughout The Sandman Season 2, so it makes sense that Netflix is going to allow us a little more time with them. In an effort to remain spoiler-free, fans will get to see even more of Dream's family in Volume 2, and trust me, the performances will give you goosebumps.

While I could have watched several more seasons of this series, unfortunately, I cannot. At least I have the comic books to keep me company as I think about what might have been.

Final Rating: 10/10

The final season of The Sandman will premiere in two parts: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-6) on July 3, followed by Volume 2 (Episodes 7-11) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and a bonus episode (Episode 12) on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The series streams exclusively on Netflix.