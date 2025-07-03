The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 Is Captivating From Start To Finish & Has Me Begging For More (Review)

The Sandman Season 1 wrapped up in August 2022. Despite being renewed in November 2022 and filming almost immediately, the release of Season 2 is just now finding its way onto Netflix. The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 consists of six episodes and is sure to have viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

The issue with the release of this series never had anything to do with the quality. Season 1 was a massive success thanks to incredible production design, stellar acting performances, and a captivating story that was already extremely well known due to the DC Comics written by Neil Gaiman. The Rotten Tomatoes score for season 1 sits at 88% for critics and 81% for audience at the time of writing.

In The Sandman Season 2, Dream (Tom Sturridge) is put under a lot of pressure as he faces one impossible decision after another. He must attempt to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. In an effort to make amends, Dream confronts longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals.

Dream's path to forgiveness is not as easy as one might think, and is full of unexpected twists and turns. In the end, he may be left with nothing. Volume 1 of the thrilling conclusion is now streaming on Netflix, and to say that you will be glued to the screen is an understatement.

Do You Need To Rewatch The Sandman Season 1?

Despite taking a while to finally come to our screens, for completely understandable reasons, The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 was absolutely worth the wait. I do recommend watching Season 1 again if possible, or at the very least checking out a recap video, because there was a lot that happened that is necessary to remember.

While Season 2 certainly tries its best to remind you, having the events of the first season fresh in your mind is not a bad thing when stepping back into this world. There are plenty of new characters in The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 to get to know, so refreshing your memory of those introduced in the previous season will be helpful.

The Production Design Remains Top Notch

One of the best parts of The Sandman Season 1 was the production design, which remains the same for Season 2. It is easy to find yourself completely immersed in these worlds because they look so gorgeous on the screen. While I wish that there was a way for this show to be released in theaters, watching it at home in front of my 85-inch television was a pretty nice way to experience it.

Every aspect of this series is fantastic, but it is the world building and design that truly takes it up a notch. As a fan of the comics, these sets seem to jump off the pages and onto the screen, creating something so special that it leaves fans with their jaws on the floor. The budget for The Sandman must be ridiculous, but rightfully so because for it to be successful, it needs to capture these realms in a way that they deserve.

The Cast Once Again Delivers Unforgettable Performances

It should come as no surprise that Tom Sturridge once again absolutely crushes his performance of Dream, but the supporting roles in this series do as well, making it one of the best on television right now. Fans have waited a long time to see how this story continues, and it does not disappoint.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 introduces the rest of Dream's siblings. Talk about a disfunctional family, these siblings do not always seem to have each other's best intersts at heart. However, they do love each other when it comes down to it. In Season 1, fans were able to get to know a few of them, but in Season 2 they all take on a more prominent role.

It is this exploration of Dream's family life that allows viewers to fall even more in love with him this time around. We also get a significant glimpse into his past and what has made him who he is today. He has been through the ringer, but he also has done some not so nice things. As he looks back on this, he starts to realize that he needs to do better, and he tries as best as he can.

Each and every actor in The Sandman gives it their all, taking things to the next level. This is one of those series that will have viewers getting lost in each episode, feeling as if they are a part of it and are exploring these realms themselves. It is hard not to be completely captivated by this show, and for good reason.

Overall Thoughts

It feels amazing to step back into this world. Thanks to the gorgeous visuals, exceptional cinematography, impressive set design, costumes, hair, and makeup, it is easy to become immersed in it all and feel as if you are a part of it all. Everyone involved in this series has clearly put their hearts and souls into it. The cast gives some of their best ever performances, making it even more difficult to know there will not be a Season 3.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 is sadly the beginning of the end. It contains the first half of the season, and will have audiences begging for me. I know I was bummed when it hit me there will only be six episodes after this one. For those who absolutely need more, there are the DC Comics to read and relive, but I cannot help but think this is a show that could have gone on for many seasons, always surprising and exciting fans.

Final Rating: 9/10

The second & final season of The Sandman will premiere in two parts, with Volume 1 (1-6) premiering on July 3, 2025, followed by Volume 2 (7-11) on July 24, 2025 and a bonus episode (12) following Death on July 31st. The series streams exclusively on Netflix.