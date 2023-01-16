The Sandman Gets Surprising Season 2 Update: When Will It Release?

The success of Netflix's The Sandman led to a second season being greenlit, and now, a new promising update from one of its cast members emerged.

Although Netflix may have accidentally revealed the early Season 2 renewal of The Sandman, it didn't take long for the streaming service to confirm its status.

Still, the show's fate isn't surprising, especially after it received positive reviews from fans and critics.

The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has been at the forefront of providing news about Season 2, with him revealing on Twitter that "the scripts have been written and the VFX department has been working on it" way before the announcement.

Now, another piece of exciting news has been revealed.

In an appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, The Sandman actor Mason Alexander Park, who plays Desire in the series, talked about the show's Season 2 and its expected filming date.

Park first revealed that Netflix has "not gone on record" about calling The Sandman's next installment Season 2 "on purpose:"

“Netflix has not gone on record as calling it a Season 2, on purpose. And so, I will, from now on and in the future, and possibly until the end of the universe not refer to it as Season 2 until we know what it is."

Park's comment about Netflix not referring to The Sandman's second run as Season 2 is surprising, potentially indicating that another limited series or spin-off is in the works that would still be connected to Neil Gaiman's universe.

The Witcher already did this with The Witcher: The Blood Origin, with Netflix expanding the show's mythology via a prequel.

Another possibility is that Park could be teasing that a movie is being developed.

The Netflix actor then teased that "there is more Sandman coming in a really cool way" while also confirming that the cast and crew will start shooting this summer:

"There is more Sandman coming in a really cool way and it can take many forms, so we’re starting shooting in the summer and we’re gonna tackle the next huge chunk of stories in however long that might take. And I’m really excited to share the format of what that might be with everybody eventually.”

When Will The Sandman Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

The Sandman Season 1 has ten episodes, with the cast and crew filming from October 15, 2020, to August 2021.

This 10-month period was during the height of the pandemic when lockdowns and strict COVID restrictions were followed. It took a full year for the show's debut season to release, premiering on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

In comparison, The Witcher Season 2's cast and crew filmed from August 12, 2020, until April 2, 2021, which was also when strict COVID protocols were in place. The show's sophomore season then premiered on December 17, 2021.

The small gap between the filming wrap and the season premiere isn't surprising since The Witcher Season 2 only has eight episodes instead of The Sandman's ten.

Furthermore, The Witcher Season 3 also had five months of filming (April to September 2022) during a time when the COVID restrictions were lifted. This could hint that a shorter timeframe is possible for The Sandman Season 2.

That said, Mason Alexander Park's confirmation that filming for something The Sandman-related will begin this summer could hint that Season 2 could premiere sometime in 2024.

By narrowing it down, The Sandman Season 2 could be eyeing a fall or winter release date in 2024 if the cast and crew wrap filming late this year or in early 2024.

This release date window would be similar to the previous premieres of Squid Game, Stranger Things Season 2, Wednesday, and The Witcher Season 2.

Hopefully, a more concrete update will be released soon.

The Sandman Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.