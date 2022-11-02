DC Accidentally Reveals the Future of Netflix’s Sandman In Deleted Tweet

The incredible first season of Netflix's The Sandman series led many to believe a sophomore run was in the cards, and now, it seems that DC may have shed some light on the subject. 

The Sandman received positive reviews from fans and critics, with it earning an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% audience score. That said, the delay of a Season 2 announcement has led to concern from its diehard viewers. 

Despite that, comic-book writer and executive producer Neil Gaiman provided an exciting update about The Sandman Season 2, revealing on Twitter that "the scripts have been written and the VFX department has been working on it." 

Moreover, Gaiman also explained that a potential renewal is not yet set in stone due to the fact that viewers were not binge-watching the series, "but spreading it out, letting episodes sink in before watching the next."

Now, a more concrete update may have emerged via an accidental social media posting. 

Will Netflix's The Sandman Receive a Season 2?

One Take News uncovered a now-deleted tweet from DC Comics' official Twitter account that accidentally confirmed the news that Netflix's The Sandman has been renewed for a second season.

DC's tweet, which can be seen below, revealed that the show will return "with new episodes based on multiple volumes" of Neil Gaiman's graphic novels: 

DC Comics
Twitter

Alongside the tweet, a 30-second video announcement was also included with a tease saying that "the dream continues:"

DC Comics
DC

The video also includes Dream's Helm, an artifact that served as both a symbol of his authority, power, and protection when traveling to other realms:

Sandman
DC

At the end of the video, the show's logo was revealed: 

Sandman
DC

When Will DC and Netflix Officially Announce Season 2?

It is unknown why DC decided to delete the exciting news that Netflix's The Sandman has been renewed, but it's possible that they are waiting for the right moment to announce its return. 

It's likely that behind-the-scenes development had hit a snag, such as polishing the terms of a contract of a certain cast member or Netflix and DC are still discussing its timeline like its production schedule and potential release date. 

Despite that, all of this could serve as a minor speedbump, considering that The Sandman's Season 2 is just around the corner. 

Fans have been clamoring for a sophomore season for The Sandman for quite a while now. The demand grew even further when the hashtag #RenewSandman started trending on Twitter, with a good chunk of the tweets providing notable reasons why the show needs to be renewed. 

Season 1's ending proved that there are still many stories to tell, and it seems that it's only a matter of time before Season 2 becomes official. 

The Sandman is now streaming on Netflix.

