Netflix's The Sandman Season 2 Gets Exciting Update from Neil Gaiman

Ahead of The Sandman Season 2, creator Neil Gaiman provided a reassuring update about the Netflix series' pre-production status.

Amid a series of cancellations of other shows that led to fan concerns, Netflix accidentally revealed that The Sandman Season 2 was in the cards via a deleted tweet.

Since then, creator Neil Gaiman has been at the front lines when it comes to hyping up the show’s sophomore run on the streamer.

The Stardust and American Gods author previously shared a reassuring update, with him telling fans that “the scripts have been written and the VFX department has been working on it” even before the official announcement.

Netflix

When a fan asked The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman on Tumblr about an update on the pre-production of Season 2, the English author shared that "scripts are written" and "sets are being designed:"

Q: “Hi Mr Gaiman, hope you’re having a good day! I’ve not seen or heard much news on 'The Sandman' Season 2, could you perhaps give us a little news on how that’s coming on if that’s okay? Thanks!” Gaiman: “Scripts are written. We are casting the first episode we will be shooting. Sets are being designed.”

Netflix's head of UCAN scripted TV Peter Friedlander, via Variety, previously shared exciting comments about the upcoming season, noting that they have made "some great decisions around where this will go:"

“I’m very excited about what we have in store and we have made some great decisions around where this will go. So it’s a stay-tuned and watch. Like you, I am a major ‘Sandman’ fan and to be able to watch Neil and Allan do what they do is extraordinary."

Friedlander also offered high praise for the show's first season:

"I think what they did with Season 1 — it’s refreshing, it’s breathtaking, it’s iconic. It’s all of those descriptions and to know that it connected with audiences is just so rewarding.”

Interestingly, when The Sandman was finally renewed on November 2, Netflix didn't actually refer to it as a second season, but rather "a continuation of The Sandman world.

While Friedlander remained tight-lipped about that key reveal, the Netflix executive can only say that they are considering "batching approaches" while describing the series as an "innovative show:"

Variety: “It’s not called Season 2 because it’s going to be handled more in line with the comics, where it’s ‘volumes’ and based on the story in the issues, rather than being labeled as a season? Is that it?” Friedlander’s response: “There are decisions that haven’t been made, but we are considering batching approaches. Everything’s on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman.’ It’s an innovative show.”

Neil Gaiman's latest update about The Sandman Season 2's pre-production suggests that fans will need to wait longer before its eventual release on Netflix.

This would mean that production for Season 2 is not yet in the cards right now, indicating that it will likely start in the latter part of the year.

In fact, this new update lines up with Desire actor Mason Alexander Park's claim that filming for something The Sandman-related will begin this summer.

If production does begin sometime this year, then it's possible that Season 2 could premiere on Netflix in the fourth quarter of 2024 or early 2025 at the latest.

Hopefully, Gaiman will continue to provide updates about The Sandman Season 2 to boost anticipation for its release while also giving fans clues on when it will actually premiere.

For now, fans can catch The Sandman Season 1 which is currently streaming on Netflix.