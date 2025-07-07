The Sandman Season 2 Family Tree - Every Endless Family Member & How They're Connected

The Sandman's second and final season on Netflix brings all the Endless family members together on-screen. The Endless are the physical manifestations of metaphysical concepts introduced as a family in The Sandman graphic novels, released by Vertigo in the 1990s. The Netflix series, created by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, brings the ambitious DC comic to life, with Season 2 expanding the family ties of The Sandman even further.

After introducing several of the Endless in Season 1, The Sandman Season 2 continues Dream's story as he rebuilds his kingdom after being held captive for a century and reunites him with more of his family. The sprawling fantastical nature of The Sandman interweaves original characters with myths, legends, and pop culture, resulting in a complex array of characters who may have relationships that differ from what is expected.

The Sandman Season 2 is following a split release schedule for its final season, with Volume 1 arriving on July 3, Volume 2 on July 24, and a final bonus episode on July 31.

The Sandman Season 2 Endless Family Tree Explained

Dream

Netflix

Dream of the Endless (played by Tom Sturridge) is the main character in The Sandman and reigns supreme over the Dream Kingdom, where he creates and contains dreams and nightmares. The moody Dream Lord is often a calm but powerful force who is a slave to his ethereal responsibilities, but isn't afraid to act upon injustices.

Over his centuries of existence, Dream has had several relationships, including with the African Queen Nada and the muse Calliope, but none have ended positively.

Destiny

Netflix

The eldest of the Endless, Destiny (Adrian Lester) is introduced in The Sandman Season 2 as an all-seeing being tied to a book of fate that tells him the past, present, and future (not that dissimilar to the MCU's Watcher). Destiny is a stoic, unemotional being who presides over The Garden of Forking Ways. He is often reserved from the affairs and squabbles of his siblings.

Death

Netflix

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is one of the only actors to cross between The Sandman shows, having also appeared in Dead Boy Detectives. She also returns as Death in Season 2 of The Sandman, the elder sister and close confidante of Dream and the kindly Grim Reaper.

Death is responsible for breathing life and collecting death, meaning all beings see her twice during their lifetime. Death is empathetic and committed to her job, and maternal instincts make her a mother among the Endless.

The Prodigal (Destruction)

Netflix

Another new Endless member who fans will meet in The Sandman Season 2 is The Prodigal, aka Destruction (Barry Sloane), the sibling who abandoned his realm and responsibilities as the lord of creation and destruction. Destruction views himself as a force for change rather than an advocate for ruination and is actually quite personable despite what his name suggests.

Desire

Netflix

One of two twins among the Endless, Desire (Mason Alexander Park) is a shapeshifter and the personification of attraction and craving. Dream and Desire have a millennia-long feud, with Desire often attempting to meddle in Dream's affairs.

Despair

Netflix

Desire's twin sibling, Despair (Donna Preston), is another of the Endless. She embodies humanity's hopelessness and oversees the Gray Realm. Despair is closest to her twin and seeks their opinion and approval.

Delirium

Netflix

The final member of the Endless whom audiences will meet in The Sandman Season 2 is Delirium, played by Esmé Creed-Miles. Delirium is the chaotic youngest sibling who rules over her realm of Madness. She is playful and easily distracted. Of all the Endless, Delirium is closest to her absent brother, Destruction.

Calliope

Netflix

One of the nine muses in Greek mythology, Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut), began a relationship with Dream thousands of years ago. The couple's romance led to a child, Orpheus, but the fate of their son led to a breakup between the two that went unresolved for centuries.

In the bonus episode of The Sandman Season 1, after being captive by greedy writers who lusted for creativity, Calliope called on Dream for help, and her former lover arrived to free her from the clutches of Richard Madoc. The two still could not address the resentment between them and the fate of Orpheus, but it will not remain unknown in Season 2.

Orpheus

Netflix

The son of Calliope and Dream, Orpheus (Ruairi O'Connor), was a bard who fell in love with Eurydice, like the legendary figure of Greek mythology. His story in The Sandman (which was filmed early in the season) is similar to the myth, with Orpheus falling in love with Eurydice, who is taken from him too soon, leading to the bard desperately seeking to save her from the underworld.

Dream's lack of willingness to assist his son paves the way for Orpheus' fate, forming the basis of Dream and Calliope's divorce.

Unity Kinkaid

Netflix

Introduced in The Sandman Season 1 as a victim of the sleeping sickness, Unity Kinkaid (Sandra James-Young) was kept in a century-long slumber while Dream was held captive. While asleep, she gave birth to a daughter, Miranda Walker, whose other parent is revealed to be Desire.

Desire impregnated Miranda as part of their plot to punish Dream knowing that Unity was a rare being known as the Vortex of Dream. This ability is passed on to her daughter, Miranda, and granddaughter, Rose.

Miranda Walker

Netflix

Unity's daughter and the secret child of Desire, Miranda Walker (Andi Osho), grew up with her mother trapped in the sleeping sickness. She eventually had two children of her own, Rose and Jed.

Rose Walker

Netflix

The grandchild of Unity and Desire, Rose Walker (Kyo Ra), was at the heart of The Sandman Season 1. Unknowingly, a vortex of dream, Rose was a pawn for Desire, a much sought-after object by the Corinthian and an ally of Dream, who hoped to use her to track down his wayward subjects.

After being reunited with her brother, Jed, Rose prepared to sacrifice herself to save the Dreaming, until her grandmother arrived to take on her power as the vortex and sacrifice in her stead.

Jed Walker

Netflix

Another child of Miranda Walker and thus a bloodline of the Endless, Jed (Eddie Karanja) was separated from his sister, Rose, after their parents' divorce and imprisoned by his abusive aunt and uncle. The Corinthian uses Jed as bait to lure Rose into his power, but with the help of Dream, they free him, and the siblings are reunited.