DC Announces One of Its Best TV Shows Ever Is Ending Next Month

Fans will say goodbye to a beloved DC TV show next month on Netflix. Following DC's Arrowverse foray on television throughout the 2010s and early 2020s (which was comprised of shows of varying quality), the superhero entertainment company has delivered numerous strong TV entries via streaming services like Max in recent years. From The Penguin to My Adventures With Superman, DC's latest episodic series, both in live-action and animation, have garnered high praise from critics and audiences alike.

It's often forgotten that not every DC television property has been released exclusively on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max streaming service. Most notably, Netflix has released both The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives as two of its high-concept fantasy series, with those original comic books published under DC Comics' Vertigo label.

Despite The Sandman comics lasting 75 issues, the Netflix series, whose first season earned itself a spot as one of the best DC TV series thanks to an 88% critic approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, has been confirmed to end with its second season, which will be released in two volumes on July 3 and July 24. The Sandman is just one of many highly praised and beloved TV shows based on a DC property to be released in recent years, and fans still have some DC-related shows to look forward to (or catch up on) despite the Netflix show's cancellation.

Are DC's Other Best Ongoing TV Shows on the Brink?

The Penguin

HBO

After being introduced in Matt Reeves' The Batman, Colin Farrell's standout performance as Oz Cobb, aka The Penguin, earned him his own show. Much like its titular character, The Penguin has risen to infamy on HBO, earning a 95% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and scoring multiple award nominations, including a win for Farrell at the Golden Globes.

Despite being billed as a limited series, the success of The Penguin has contributed to calls for further seasons of the show. While another season of the DC show is looking unlikely, the producers have hinted that more of The Penguin may happen on one condition.

Harley Quinn

HBO Max

HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series has entertained audiences for five seasons with its alternative, darkly funny take on DC's plethora of heroes and villains, which earned the show high praise and awards attention. The story follows Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) after breaking up with the Joker, as she forms a team of rival supervillains in Gotham and tests whether she is truly a hero or a villain.

Harley Quinn's sixth season is in early development, meaning fans have more to look forward to from the animated DC series.

Peacemaker

HBO

John Cena's fan-favorite antihero gained his own show after The Suicide Squad, which quickly became a hit on HBO. Peacemaker is one of the few projects to bridge the gap between the old DCEU and James Gunn's new DCU, and it has several Superman-related connections already lined up for its second season debut in August.

Creature Commandos

HBO Max

Creature Commandos was the first official release in DC Studios' rebooted DCU. The adult animated series follows on from the events of Peacemaker and stars a group of monsters under the leadership of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo).

A second season of Creature Commandos has already been confirmed, and it will continue the events of the first season and tie together more of the expanding corners of the DCU.

My Adventures with Superman

DC

Another popular DC show from Warner Bros. Animation is My Adventures with Superman, which gained a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series stars the voice talents of Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid as Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, during their early days as journalists in Metropolis, during which Clark builds his alter ego as Superman.

My Adventures with Superman has two seasons, with a third confirmed. The series also inspired a spin-off series based on another DC hero, titled My Adventures with Green Lantern.

The Sandman

Netflix

This gives the show only 12 episodes to wrap up the remainder of its expansive story, which will include introducing new members of the Endless family, bringing back old allies like Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), and incorporating The Sandman's version of familiar DC characters like Thor, Odin, and Loki.

The Sandman even scored a spin-off series in Dead Boy Detectives, although any hopes of a The Sandman-inspired cinematic universe have been put to bed with the series' conclusion next month.