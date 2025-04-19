DC Will Release 5 New Superhero TV Shows In the Rest of 2025 (Confirmed)

Plenty of DC superhero shows are set to debut in the rest of 2025.

The DC faithful recently learned that Netflix's The Sandman series is set to debut its second (and final) season on the streamer in months. Part 1 of Season 2 will debut on July 3, while the second will follow three weeks later on July 24.

However, for those craving some of the blue brand's more superhero-centric fare (something Sandman is typically not considered a part of), there are still several shows to get excited about coming this year.

The 5 DC Superhero Shows Still Coming in 2025

Peacemaker Season 2

Max

After more than two years since the last season debuted on Max, James Gunn is set to bring back the R-rated Peacemaker series for Season 2 later this summer, and this time, it's a part of the newly-minted DCU.

Peacemaker Season 2 will be released this summer and will come to Max on August 21 (read more about Peacemaker Season 2 here). The new season will again focus on John Cena's fledgling superhuman, Peacemaker, employed by the mysterious government organization ARGUS.

Bat-Family

Amazon Prime Video

Bat-Family is a new animated series set to debut in 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. The superhero comedy will follow up on last year's pilot movie Merry Little Batman, which debuted a new, zanier version of The Dark Knight and his band of various sidekicks and associated heroes.

The series, which has 20 episodes and a reported 2025 release window, was recently showcased during Warner Bros.'s presence at the annual Annecy Animation Festival.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3

Adult Swim

Speaking of unique takes on iconic DC superheroes, My Adventures with Superman is set to soar onto streaming later this year with Season 3. The Adult Swim Superman-centric anime focuses on the Man of Steel in his early days as he joins the Daily Planet, falls in love with Lois Lane, and begins his superhero-ing career properly.

Production on My Adventures with Superman Season 3 was said to have gotten underway about midway through last year, meaning a 2025 release seems highly likely. However, when it falls, it will likely be dictated by James Gunn's Superman movie, which is coming later in the year to avoid any potential confusion among fans.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Amazon Prime Video

Following up on its first season's gritty, detective-focused adventures, Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 will likely swoop onto Amazon Prime Video sometime this year. The last fans heard about Season 2, Reeves told Collider that he sees the second batch of episodes coming in "2025, not 2026."

The series, from J.J. Abrams and Batman director Matt Reeves, serves as a unique noir-focused spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series. It sets itself in an alternate 1940s where Batman meets many of his villains for the very first time.

Batwheels Season 3

Max

The third Dark Knight-centric superhero series coming this year is Season 3 of the hit children's show Batwheels. The animated streaming series centers itself on the various vehicles of the Bat-family, brought to life by the Bat Computer to solve crime in Gotham City.

Season 3 was first announced in October 2024, with a 2025 release expected sometime in Q2.