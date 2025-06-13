DC Studios Announces 3rd R-Rated Show In James Gunn Slate

James Gunn's DC Studios announced the third R-rated show on its ongoing super-powered slate. The DC Studios co-CEO has been adamant about this in his early time working at the top of the Blue Brand: He wants to explore the MPAA ratings scale more than some of his competitors may have previously. This means things like the R-rated Peacemaker will live alongside more broad-appeal titles, such as the upcoming PG-13 Superman movie.

DC Studios confirmed the latest R-rated TV series joining its ranks in the new animated Mister Miracle series based on the iconic 12-issue comic run by renowned DC creator Tom King. The show is the third TV series to earn the vaunted mature rating, joining the likes of Peacemaker and Creature Commandos.

Variety first confirmed the news at the annual Annecy Festival in Annecy, France. The outlet revealed that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios will develop the new R-rated show in a partnership.

Mister Miracle marks the latest adult animated show from the studio, meaning it will likely be rated TV-MA (the television equivalent of being rated R).

It is worth noting that technically, there is another animated R-rated DC Studios series not mentioned so far: Harley Quinn. The animated HBO Max show did not start under the DC Studios banner; however, Gunn and his team have produced recent seasons.

Release information for Mister Miracle has not yet been made public, nor has it been announced who will be cast in the foul-mouthed superhero adventure. It is also unclear where the show will ultimately stream and whether it will get a run on linear cable while simultaneously debuting on streaming in some form.

Every R-rated DC Studios TV Series Announced So Far

Creature Commandos

Released in December 2024 on HBO Max, Creature Commandos officially kicked off James Gunn's DCU vision in earnest. Focusing on an animated team of DC superheroes (some of which are already set to make their live-action debut in Superman), the R-rated series followed its titular black ops squad doing the bidding of Viola Davis' dastardly Amanda Waller.

A second season of the fan-favorite streaming show has already been announced. According to showrunner Dean Lorey, the R-rated epic is "on a fast track" to get back to air, with even more mature mayhem for fans to ogle over.

Peacemaker

While Peacemaker may not have started as a DC Studios project, it is now firmly under the brand's umbrella, with Season 2 set for release on August 21. The live-action streaming series tells the tale of John Cena's Christopher Smith (Peacemaker), a less-than-perfect superhero recruited by the government outfit ARGUS for various super-powered missions.

Season 1 of the hit series brought the R-rated fun to HBO Max, with blood, nudity, and all manner of profanity strewn throughout its first eight episodes. Season 2 looks like it will be no different, as James Gunn and the rest of the first season's creative team return for more Peacemaker fun.

Mister Miracle

And the most recently-announced R-rated DC Studios project is, of course, Mister Miracle. Based on Tom King's 12-issue comic book run from 2017, the new animated series has been described as harrowing, hilarious [and] heart-wrenching" (via Cinema Wire on X).

Mister Miracle follows the son of God, who is abandoned by his father and raised by the Devil. He then embarks on a quest to save his family, friends, and potentially the world, crossing paths with all sorts of god-like figures in the process.