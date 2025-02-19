A writer on Creature Commandos gave viewers a small hint at when Season 2 might be released after a long wait.

Creature Commandos—behind a massive cast of Hollywood stars—broke ground for DC Studios in December as the first new project in James Gunn’s DCU story. Utilizing animation, the co-CEO introduced fans to new heroes and villains while pulling back the curtain on his saga.

Only weeks after Season 1 began airing, Max officially renewed Creature Commandos for a second season, eventually setting up the epic story to come. The big question now—how far away is Season 2 from debuting?

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, while promoting Harley Quinn Season 5, writer and showrunner Dean Lorey confirmed that Creature Commandos Season 2's production is well underway, with a signal of confidence from DC Studios.

When asked what he could say about the new season's development, Lorey explained that he and the team "are actively working on breaking the season." Excitingly, he also teased that new episodes are "on a fast track" from the studio to be produced and released:

Lorey: "Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it."

Lorey further teased the idea of a new roster, discussing how all of the characters introduced in the Season 1 finale were characters the team thinks "would be really fun in the season."

He concluded this thought by mentioning the "beefed up GI Robot," who shocked fans with his massive new body in the season finale:

The Direct: "The very end of the season shows that this could be a new roster. Can fans hope that maybe that's going to be pretty accurate as to some new team members that might play a big role in the season?" Lorey: "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate. I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed up GI Robot."

When Will Creature Commandos Season 2 Release?

Looking at the timeframe for Creature Commandos Season 1, James Gunn turned in his scripts in late 2022 (per The Hollywood Reporter). Animation was then completed over two years later, starting in January 2023 before the series made its Max debut on December 5, 2024.

Should Season 2 follow a similar timeframe, fans are likely to be waiting at least a couple of years before new episodes are ready to be aired.

At the moment, there is no official timeframe for when the story will be finished or when production will get underway. This means that fans are most likely in for another two years of waiting until Season 2 is ready to go.

Should the new season be ready to go into production soon, the earliest new episodes could be released would be sometime in late 2026. However, the more likely bet is sometime in 2027 as fans wait to see which characters (dead or alive) will be in for a comeback.

Creature Commandos Season 1 is streaming on Max.