The Season 1 finale of Max's Creature Commandos set GI Robot's fate in stone as fans wonder whether he is dead.

GI Robot, an 80-year-old android who famously fought and killed Nazis in World War II, quickly became a fan-favorite character in Creature Commandos upon his debut. He was brought to life by Sean Gunn, who had the task of playing two different characters in this show as he also reprised his role as Weasel.

Like many James Gunn projects, Creature Commandos did not shy away from killing off characters fans grew attached to. On the other hand, when he had reason to do so, Gunn did not keep that fate permanent for a select few heroes and villains.

Does GI Robot Come Back?

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 7.

In the final moments of DC Studios' Creature Commandos Season 1, fans see GI Robot alive, and the remaining team members reassemble at the Belle Reve Correctional Center.

While he has his original head, GI Robot comes with a massive upgrade to his body as the camera cuts over to him. This new body dwarfs his previous build in size as he drinks a tin can of motor oil and looks at The Bride and his remaining teammates.

The character was blown to bits in Episode 3, going down in battle after unleashing a hailstorm of bullets on the Sons of Themyscira while protecting Princess Ilana Rostovic.

In his last moments, he looked up at Nina Masursky (see more on her fate in Creature Commandos) and reflected fondly on their bond in the first three episodes.

Will Sean Gunn Return to the DCU?

Early in the DCU's development, Sean Gunn's future in the franchise was firmly locked in, far beyond his roles as GI Robot and Weasel.

Potentially as early as this year, Gunn will take on the role of Maxwell Lord in the DCU, taking over the character Pedro Pascal played in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984. Rumors teased he will be mentioned in Superman, but it is still unclear if he will have a cameo role in the film.

Creature Commandos is also confirmed to continue into at least a second season, meaning he should be back to play both voiceover roles, barring any unforeseen changes. Season 2 will see him interact with new players on the team, such as King Shark, which should only be the start of the mayhem.

Gunn could also help with more technical roles that may need to be brought to life through CGI and performance capture in the DCU. After all, he is beloved for his on-set performance as Rocket Raccoon in the MCU and his role as Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The Gunn family's run in the DCU shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Season 1 of Creature Commandos is streaming on Max.