My Adventures with Superman received major updates during San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

My Adventures with Superman is currently in production for its third season, having been greenlit before Season 2 finished its season. The finale for its second season debuted on July 21, solidifying Kal-El's super-cousin as a new team member.

Jack Quaid on My Adventures with Superman Season 3

My Adventures with Superman

During a roundtable event at San Diego Comic-Con, The Direct's David Thompson asked Superman voice actor Jack Quaid about how Season 3 of My Adventures with Superman was going.

The actor announced that he recorded Episode 1 "the other day" and shared his excitement for everyone to see Season 3 when it releases:

"I recorded the first episode the other day. It's going really well. I love the show. I'm so excited for you guys to see that season."

While he didn't provide any further information on a potential release date, Quaid did give an update on his voice-acting process with the upcoming season.

When Will My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Release?

Looking ahead to when fans can expect the next batch of episodes, Adult Swim and Max have been consistent with their releases.

Considering the premiere dates of Season 1 on July 7, 2023 and Season 2 on May 26, 2024, it is anticipated that Season 3 will likely debut in Summer 2025.

At the series panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher, alongside voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmael Sahid, and Kiana Madeira, also shared story updates about Season 3.

The series received the green light in February, and production is well underway. The voice recording for the first episode has already been completed, and Wyatt mentioned that four and a half episodes have been written.

Notable reveals included the introduction of Superboy, Lex Luthor's iconic bald look, and Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) officially joining the main group. The panel also teased the arrival of new villains and major challenges for the heroes.

My Adventures with Superman Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Max.

