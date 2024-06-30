My Adventures With Superman Season 2 just revealed Lois Lane's backstory for the first time, and it is - in a word - dark.

Lois Lane got a revamped look thanks to a hotly-debated racial change for My Adventures With Superman, although the rest of her characterization is adapted straight from the pages of DC Comics.

This series also sees Lois' complicated relationship with her father, who was revealed to be antagonist Sam Lane near the end of Season 1. Now, in Season 2, that relationship gains new depth with each new episode.

Lois Lane's Backstory in My Adventures With Superman

Season 2, Episode 4 of Warner Bros.' My Adventures With Superman gave fans a look behind the curtain on Lois Lane's backstory, revealing some dark events in her past.

The episode showed flashbacks to Lois' youth with her father, Sam Lane, as he trained her in survival skills in the wilderness when she was a child.

Warner Bros.

Sam trained his young daughter hard in order to prepare her for whatever life threw her way. Through all this, her mother seemed to be out of the picture, but the reason for that is revealed later.

Warner Bros.

Elsewhere in the flashback, it is revealed that Lois' mother has health problems and eventually dies while Lois is a kid. This causes a huge rift between Sam and Lois, which is shown through their difficult relationship after so many moves between cities due to his work in the military.

Warner Bros

What Will Happen With Lois Lane in My Adventures With Superman Season 2?

Lois Lane shows no signs of slowing down in terms of action in My Adventures With Superman Season 2, particularly with Amanda Waller on the hunt for her father.

Most recently, she and Clark Kent were assigned a story on Superman being a finalist in Metropolis' most eligible bachelor and bachelorette contest.

They ignored that order, their interactions with Cat Grant cause Lois to have doubts about her own relationship with the Man of Steel.

Meanwhile, Superman discovers his ice powers before losing a battle in his first interaction with his cousin, Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, which also comes with the reveal that her father is the villainous Brainiac.

Taking Lois and Clark's fragile relationship and Clark's complicated relationship with his recently-revealed family into account, the back half of Season 2 should hold no shortage of thrills.

The first five episodes of My Adventures With Superman are now streaming on Max. New episodes premiere on Adult Swim and Max every Saturday night at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET.

