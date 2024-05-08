DC's Next Major Superhero Show Gets Imminent Release Date (Official)

By Russ Milheim Posted:
DC logo, superhero shows in background

The release date for DC's next show was revealed, and its arrival is imminent.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Arriving Soon

In a new X (formerly Twitter) post, Adult Swim announced the release date for My Adventures With Superman Season 2, which will drop on Saturday, May 25 with a double-episode premiere.

The series will release episodes at midnight local time on Adult Swim and stream the next day on Max. Star Jack Quaid also shared the series' first poster, featuring the main characters coming upon Supergirl.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 poster
DC

This will be the first DC series to drop in 2024 but far from the last.

In the world of animation, both Harley Quinn Season 5 and its spin-off, Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!, are expected to debut before the year ends. Suicide Squad: Isekai is also aiming for a July release.

DC Studios Co-President James Gunn plans to release the animated Creature Commando series as well, the first official content from his new DCU.

On the live-action front, 2024 will bring Max’s Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, and the final season of Superman & Lois.

What Can Fans Expect in My Adventures With Superman Season 2?

There’s much to address in Season 2 of My Adventures With Superman.

The most pressing matter is the Brainiac and General Zod team-up that was teased at the end of Season 1. Fans are dying to see these two massive villains, so hopefully, the show can offer a worthwhile and unique spin on them both.

Season 2 will also feature Lex Luthor. While he has subtly been introduced, these new episodes are looking to bring the character closer to the Lex everyone knows.

One big surprise that this new season will have, as confirmed by the recent trailer, is the introduction of Kara Zor-el aka Supergirl. It would not be surprising if her storyline directly connects to Brainiac surfacing in Clark’s life.

Needless to say, Superman fans will be eating well over the next 14 months. From this animated series, the Christopher Reeves documentary, Superman & Lois, and James Gunn’s new film in 2025, there’s plenty of Kryptonian storytelling.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 arrives on Saturday, May 25.

Keep up with more Superman news on The Direct:

X-Men '97 Sneaks Henry Cavill Superman Easter Egg In New Episode

New Superman 2025 Movie Cast: Every Actor & Character Set to Appear (Confirmed & Reported)

James Gunn Might've Accidentally Revealed the Secret Villain of His Superman Movie

- In This Article: My Adventures With Superman (Season 2)
Release Date
May 25, 2024
Platform
Max
Actors
Alice Lee
Ishmel Sahid
Jack Quaid
Genres
Action
Adventure
Animation
Superhero
- About The Author: Russ Milheim
Russ Milheim is the Industry Relations Coordinator at The Direct. On top of utilizing his expertise on the many corners of today’s entertainment to cover the latest news and theories, he establishes and maintains communication and relations between the outlet and the many studio and talent representatives.

LATEST NEWS

5 Years Ago, DeWanda Wise Made a Career-Changing 'Personal Resolution' That She Has Yet to Break
My Hero Academia: Is All Might American? His U.S. Connections Explained
Deal or No Deal Island Finale Spoilers: Who Wins the Show?
Dune 2's Max Streaming Release Gets Official Update from Streamer

TRENDING

Deal or No Deal Island Spoilers: Winner & Finalists Speculation Explained
Heeramandi Netflix Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)
The Roast of Tom Brady Cast: Every Celebrity Who Appeared (Photos)
New Gladiator 2 Trailer Gets Strong First Reactions Online
Baby Reindeer Creator Confirms What We All Suspected About the Disturbing Ending