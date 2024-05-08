DC's Next Major Superhero Show Gets Imminent Release Date (Official)

The release date for DC's next show was revealed, and its arrival is imminent.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Arriving Soon

In a new X (formerly Twitter) post, Adult Swim announced the release date for My Adventures With Superman Season 2, which will drop on Saturday, May 25 with a double-episode premiere.

The series will release episodes at midnight local time on Adult Swim and stream the next day on Max. Star Jack Quaid also shared the series' first poster, featuring the main characters coming upon Supergirl.

DC

This will be the first DC series to drop in 2024 but far from the last.

In the world of animation, both Harley Quinn Season 5 and its spin-off, Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!, are expected to debut before the year ends. Suicide Squad: Isekai is also aiming for a July release.

DC Studios Co-President James Gunn plans to release the animated Creature Commando series as well, the first official content from his new DCU.

On the live-action front, 2024 will bring Max’s Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, and the final season of Superman & Lois.

What Can Fans Expect in My Adventures With Superman Season 2?

There’s much to address in Season 2 of My Adventures With Superman.

The most pressing matter is the Brainiac and General Zod team-up that was teased at the end of Season 1. Fans are dying to see these two massive villains, so hopefully, the show can offer a worthwhile and unique spin on them both.

Season 2 will also feature Lex Luthor. While he has subtly been introduced, these new episodes are looking to bring the character closer to the Lex everyone knows.

One big surprise that this new season will have, as confirmed by the recent trailer, is the introduction of Kara Zor-el aka Supergirl. It would not be surprising if her storyline directly connects to Brainiac surfacing in Clark’s life.

Needless to say, Superman fans will be eating well over the next 14 months. From this animated series, the Christopher Reeves documentary, Superman & Lois, and James Gunn’s new film in 2025, there’s plenty of Kryptonian storytelling.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 arrives on Saturday, May 25.

Keep up with more Superman news on The Direct:

X-Men '97 Sneaks Henry Cavill Superman Easter Egg In New Episode

New Superman 2025 Movie Cast: Every Actor & Character Set to Appear (Confirmed & Reported)

James Gunn Might've Accidentally Revealed the Secret Villain of His Superman Movie