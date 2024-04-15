DC Studios Announces Its Next Major Movie Releasing In 2024

DC Studios just announced its next 2024 film, which is not what many fans expected.

Currently, DC Studios President James Gunn is in production for the first proper installment of the DCU, Superman, starring David Corenswet. Joining the titular hero will be Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, and maybe even a villainous Superman clone.

Many thought this next chapter in Clark Kent's story—which will also establish Supergirl, Green Lantern, and Mr. Terrific—would be the first movie under the proper DCU banner.

Super/Man is the Next Live-Action DC Studios Film

DC

At CinemaCon 2024, during the Warner Bros. presentation, DC Studios co-lead Peter Safran revealed DC's next theatrical release: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Before Safran came on stage, his fellow DC Studios co-lead James Gunn presented a special video message from the set of his Superman film, where he introduced how special Super/Man is and how important it is to them.

The project follows the inspiring and tragic real-life story of the late Christopher Reeve, the man who played the iconic Superman in the original 1978 film. Following his on-screen career as Clark Kent, a life-altering tragedy occurred in 1995 when a horse-riding accident left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator.

The project, which is directed by both Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, was given a theatrical release window of September 2024 in partnership with Fathom Events. The documentary will feature never-before-seen home movies and archival footage chronicling Reeves’ monumental life.

The emotional footage screened for attendees revealed glimpses of interviews with Reeve's children and his close friend Glenn Close, a focus on his connection to Robin Williams, his time as Superman, and how the actor kept going after the accident.

As reported by Variety earlier in 2024, the documentary was first purchased by Warner Bros. for $15 million after its Sundance premiere.

Focusing on Superman's Legacy Ahead of the New DCU

While James Gunn's Superman movie no longer has Legacy in its title, the emphasis on Super/Man will fittingly put the character’s legacy in the spotlight ahead of 2025’s Superman. What better way to introduce the world to a new Man of Steel than to remind everyone of the story of the legendary Christopher Reeves?

Hopefully, that documentary will leave a better taste in the mouths of fans than his controversial posthumous cameo in The Flash did.

As for what is next on DC Studios' theatrical slate, at some point following Superman, it will be Supergirl. The movie will star House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock, and it just got its director in Craig Gillespie—though it still does not have an estimated release day.

There are also some television projects expected next year from DC Studios, including the animated Creature Commandos project and Peacemaker Season 2, which just started production.

The future for DC Comics fans looks bright, so, hopefully, DC Studios leads James Gunn and Peter Safran can pull it all off.

Superman releases in theaters on July 25, 2025.

