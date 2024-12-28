Detective Jun-ho made an eventful comeback in Squid Game Season 2 as he returns to team up with Seong Gi-hun to put an end to the game.

Marketing for Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 did not waste time in confirming that Jun-ho will return in the brand-new season despite being presumed dead by many after seemingly falling from his death on a dangerous cliff from the island.

Some are wondering how the prominent detective survived the fall, and Season 2 manages to unpack how he made it back.

Who Shot Jun-ho In Squid Game?

Wi Ha-joon

In Squid Game Season 1, Episode 8, Jun-ho's escape plan after sneaking inside the games' facilities is foiled by the masked employees and the Front Man.

As he is about to escape, the Front Man confronts him at the edge of a cliff before ultimately revealing his true identity: his own brother, In-ho (played by Lee Byung-hun) in Squid Game.

After a tense confrontation between the two brothers, In-ho unexpectedly shoots his own brother in the shoulder which sends Jun-ho off the cliff.

As a result, viewers presumed then that Jun-ho died because there was no way he would survive that fall.

However, in Season 2, Jun-ho is revealed to be alive and he is now relegated to a traffic cop. Still, he is still trying to convince his superiors that the island and the games are real, but they do not believe any of his statements.

Squid Game Season 2: How Jun-ho Survived, Explained

Wi Ha-joon

Squid Game Season 2, Episode 1 revealed that Jun-ho was saved by a lowly fisherman named Captain Park, and the pair have forged a strong bond since their fateful encounter in the sea.

Jun-ho and Captain Park both made an effort to try and find the mysterious island, but they ultimately failed.

Despite that, the captain believes everything he has been saying about the island, and the fact that he is willing to help him offers a glimmer of hope for the (former) detective.

Thankfully, Jun-ho manages to track down Seong Gi-hun in Season 2, Episode 1, and the pair eventually join forces to try and find the mysterious island.

Jun-ho sees Gi-hun as his last resort to find the island and potentially redeem his brother since his colleagues in law enforcement don't seem to believe his stories about the Squid Game.

This serves as the main reason why Gi-hun decides to go back to the games since he has a tracker implanted inside him so that Jun-ho and the other mercenaries can find and rescue him.

All episodes of Squid Game Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.