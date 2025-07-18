Building the Band: Spoilers for Final Winner Elimination Round Seemingly Revealed In Netflix Trailer

Fans seem to think they have spotted some Building the Band finale spoilers for the final winner elimination round, thanks to a new trailer for the hit Netflix series. The new streaming reality series has been wowing audiences since its debut on July 9, following newly minted musical supergroups (made up of aspiring pop musicians) as they compete for a $500,000 cash prize.

Thus far, audiences have watched on as the cast has been whittled down to six remaining groups: 3Quency, Midnight 'Til Morning, SZN4, Siren Society, Soulidified, and Sweet Seduction. However, with only three episodes left, a winner is just around the corner.

A new trailer for Netflix's Building the Band has seemingly revealed who will win and who will lose in the show's upcoming three-part finale.

Netflix

A shot shown at the 1:56 mark of the new teaser, which showcases the final winner elimination rounds, seemingly shows Siren Society having been eliminated, taking them out of the contention for the show's final cash prize.

This sequence sees the girl group walking away from the camera in one of the finale episodes after they were put at risk of elimination at the end of Episode 7.

The group's outfits are the same ones they wore during their performance of The Pussycat Dolls' "Don't Cha," which was on the show's last currently available episode.

This likely means Siren Society's time on the series will be cut short, and one of the other groups will emerge victorious.

Building the Band's three-part finale comes to Netflix on Wednesday, July 23. The new streaming reality series (which is one of several big-name Netflix reality shows) sees Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean in the hosting chair, alongside a panel of celebrity judges Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Who Wins Building the Band?

With only one more batch of episodes left, the big question remains: Who will win Building the Band?

As it stands, all six groups formed earlier in the series are still alive. However, it seems as though Siren Society may get the boot to kick off the three-part finale. With Siren Society gone, that would leave just five supergroups left, vying for the $500,000 cash prize.

Thus far, two names have emerged as favorites among the Building the Band fandom. Both SZN4 and 3Quency have proven to be a cut above the rest, but who will win remains to be seen.

Netflix

SZN4 was almost immediately pegged as potential winners, with its members instantly forming a musical connection that has not been seen in some of the series' other bands.

Episode 7 saw the group wow the judges with their take on the R&B classic, "This Love" by Anita Baker.

Netflix

As for 3Quency, they have been a late addition to the fan-favorites, surprising audiences with how well they have worked together since forming their band. They then got the audience up out of their seats by performing Muli Long's "Made for Me."

Heading into the finale, it seems those two groups are the odds-on favorites among Building the Band diehards, with either potentially walking away as the winner.

