Best Reality TV Shows 2025: 10 Exciting Reality Series Releasing On Netflix, Cable & More

Reality TV is back and bigger than ever in 2025 with multiple networks jumping into the game.

Considered a guilty pleasure for some and a passion for others, reality TV has become a staple of the modern media landscape thanks to the drama and excitement each entry always holds. 2024 brought together legends of the genre for a competition that ended with one person being dubbed the greatest reality star of all time.

2025 has already kicked off with some exciting action in the reality arena only a few weeks into the new year.

10 Biggest Reality Shows Coming in 2025

Survivor 48

Survivor

First introduced in May 2000, the Survivor series is a reality TV staple, featuring a group of contestants marooned on an island and forced to survive on their own. Individual contestants compete in challenges for rewards and immunity from elimination, all before one winner gets a $1 million grand prize.

After weeks of rumors and speculation about Survivor 47, 34-year-old Rachel LaMont was crowned "Sole Survivor" at the end of the season. Fans now get ready for Survivor 48, which will debut on February 26.

Dancing with the Stars Season 34

Dancing with the Stars

Continuing its run as one of the top reality shows on TV is Dancing with the Stars, which was first introduced to fans in June 2005. The series takes pro athletes, singers, actors, and other celebrities and pits them in a battle of ballroom dancing in search of the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Season 33 delivered another exciting group of celebrities as the season ended with former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and pro partner Jenna Johnson coming out on top. While Season 34 has not been officially greenlit, Season 33 did not get confirmed until February 2024, giving it some leeway before new episodes arrive.

The Bachelor Season 29

The Bachelor

Known for its use of drama and romance, The Bachelor remains a fan-favorite reality saga following its initial network TV debut in March 2002. The show pits one man with the daunting task of picking a fianceé out of a group of 25-30 potential women, but to date, it is rare that the finishing couples actually stay together.

After a wild ending to Season 28, Joey Graziadei selected Kelsey Anderson as his partner, and the two got engaged in January 2025 (after Graziadei's win on Dancing with the Stars). Season 29 begins on January 27, and it will feature 31-year-old Grant Ellis as the titular bachelor.

Love Is Blind Season 8

Love is Blind

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the Netflix original series Love Is Blind, which pits men and women in a unique romantic arena. The show allows these contestants to get to know each other without the benefit of seeing one another, embarking on social experiments before getting engaged and meeting.

Season 7 ended with two different couples getting married before airing in October 2024 (see more on Love is Blind Season 7 spoilers here). New episodes from Season 8 will come to Netflix on Valentine's Day (February 14), centered on singles coming from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Traitors Season 3

The Traitors

Started on Peacock in 2023, The Traitors is one of the more unique reality programs of the modern era. It includes a cast of 23 celebrities broken up into teams of "Faithful" and "Traitors," with the Traitors tasked with eliminating the other contestants without revealing their true alliance.

Hosted by Alan Cummings, The Traitors Season 3's cast includes major names like WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, former The Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams, and model Sam Asghari. The new season began airing on Peacock on January 9.

The Voice Season 27

The Voice

Originating in 2011 on NBC, The Voice is a popular American reality show that treats fans to a competition between up-and-coming singers. They are tasked with impressing a panel of celebrity judges without being seen before being separated into teams and competing for a $100,000 grand prize and a record deal.

The Voice Season 27 will premiere on Monday, February 3 on NBC, although it will feature a brand-new group of judges. Hosted by Carson Daly, those judges will include industry legends John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine.

American Idol Season 23

American Idol

Going up against The Voice in the singing world is the iconic American Idol, which is back on the air in 2025 for its 23rd season. Hopefuls have to put forth their best performance in front of a panel of celebrity judges, and the winner is awarded $250,000 as well as a recording contract.

While Grammy-winner Katy Perry left her position as an American Idol judge after Season 22, contestants still have plenty of major names in front of them for auditions. The judging panel will include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, and the new season begins on March 9.

Hell’s Kitchen Season 24

Gordon Ramsey

Hell's Kitchen is one of the most intense reality shows running, led by world-famous celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey. The series pits over a dozen chefs against one another to compete for a job offer at Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen restaurant inside Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, and a $250,000 cash prize.

While Season 23 does not end until Thursday, January 23, the series was renewed for Season 24 in March 2024. Season 24 is expected to begin airing on Fox in late 2025.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Deal or No Deal Islane

Already up and running in 2025 is the second season of Deal or No Deal Island, hosted by movie star Joe Manganiello. Based on the original Deal or No Deal series, this iteration pits contestants on an island as they have to face challenges and find money-filled briefcases on their way to a potentially huge sum of money.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 brings a new cast of hopefuls into the spotlight, some of whom come into the competition with previous reality TV experience. New episodes began airing on NBC on January 7.

Below Deck Season 12

Below Deck

Moving away from competition shows, Below Deck embraces a more classic reality TV feel as it embarks on its 12th season on Bravo. The show highlights a crew working on a luxury yacht and navigating life at sea while dealing largely with obscenely rich guests.

Captain Kerry Titheradge is expected to be back for Below Deck Season 12 after leading a crew of ambitious workers in Season 11. Details remain mostly under wraps for new episodes after the new season was greenlit in May.