Capitan Kerry Titheradge replaces franchise mainstay Captain Lee Rosbach in Below Deck Season 11's 2024 debut.

Below Deck explores how a crew working on a luxury yacht navigates the ups and downs of life in the sea alongside various rich guests.

Below Deck Season 11 premiered on Bravo on February 5.

Every Main Cast Member of Below Deck Season 11

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Kerry Titheradge

Instagram: @capt_kerry

Lifelong traveler Captain Kerry Titheradge leads the crew of St. David for the first time in Below Deck Season 11.

Titheradge has 20 years of experience in the yachting industry and was first seen in Below Deck's spin-off, Below Deck Adventure.

He is also interested in extreme action sports, such as snowboarding and paragliding.

Speaking with Bravo TV, Titheradge shared that he has a strong bond with past franchise captains:

"We all talk with each other. I talk to Captain Sandy [Yawn] quite often. Jason Chambers — he and I always give each other a hard time on the sideline there. Captain Lee loves to kick my ass when we go to the gym. Captain Glenn [Shephard], we're two peas in a pod."

Aside from being in action as a captain, Titheradge also owns a yacht management company, sharing that he uses it to guide new yacht owners:

"When I was in a good place and the divorce was finalized, I formed a yacht management company. [There are] brokers who would send me new yacht owners who just got into the industry and needed someone to hold their hand and show them the right way."

Fraser Olender

Fraser Olender

Instagram: @fraserolender

Fraser Olender is a six-year veteran in the yacht industry and St. David's chief stew.

Olender was recently promoted to the position in Below Deck Season 10 and is set to have a huge responsibility in the upcoming batch of episodes.

Aside from his exciting promotion, romance is in the air for Olender in Season 11.

In an interview with Yahoo in January 2024, Olender confirmed that he kissed a charter guest named Steven in St. David, noting that he broke one of his rules:

“I do break one of my No. 1 rules actually and I end up getting with the guest. We’ll see what happens there. It’s quite an exciting part of this season.”

Ben Willoughby

Ben Willoughby

Instagram: @wanderingwilloughby

Ben Willoughby returns in Below Deck Season 11 as St. David's lead deckhand.

At the end of Season 10, Willoughby is heartbroken that his romance with Camille was short-lived after she was fired.

Willoughby told Entertainment Online that he had already moved on from his breakup with Camille:

“Looking back on it, going on almost two years now, I was way more invested than she was. You didn’t get to see a lot of the behind-the-scenes. It was very cute, it was very endearing our relationship, but then once the camera stopped, it was all her.”

Ben has over five years of experience in the yachting industry, and his favorite off-boat activities include surfing, photography, and drinking pina coladas.

Anthony Iracane

Anthony Iracane

Instagram: @anthony_iracane_

One of the newcomers of Below Deck's return in 2024 is Anthony Iracane.

Iracane is a high-class chef from Fort Lauderdale, Florida who has four years of experience in the industry.

He is also the founder of a French street food chain known as Snackybae.

In his official profile from Bravo, Iracane said that one thing about working and living on a boat that would surprise people is the fact that they are "one, big family, but with a lot of incest, unfortunately."

Jared Woodin

Jared Woodin

Instagram: @yur_boy_j

Jared Woodin joins Anthony Iracane as a new addition in Below Deck Season 11. He is the newfound leader of St. David's deck crew.

In Season 11's trailer, Woodin's struggles in leading the team and living on the boat are showcased, and some would think that he could be fired at any point in the new season.

Despite that, Woodin has 11 years of experience in the industry, and this could be his edge over the rest of the crew members.

In three words, Woodin described Season 11 as, "Saucy, salty, faulty."

Sunny Marquis

Sunny Marquis

Sunny Marquis is one of the crew's deckhands in Season 11.

While the talented crew member only has less than two years of experience in the yachting industry, she is ready to prove everyone wrong in Below Deck's new batch of installments.

Outside of her duties on the yacht, Marquis loves being outside and engaging in DIY activities.

Kyle Stillie

Kyle Stillie

Entering the world of yachting is Kyle Stillie, a deckhand of the St. David yacht.

Stillie is a newcomer to the industry, having only a year of experience on the seas.

The up-and-coming Scottish man is out to learn new things on the yacht while serving the chartered guests with the utmost service.

Cat Baugh

Cat Baugh

Instagram: @simplycatmarie

Cat Baugh is an exciting newcomer who serves as a stew on the St. David yacht in Season 11.

The Orange County native is no stranger to the yachting industry, considering she has over five years of experience.

During her downtime, Baugh loves making art and has a passion for surfing.

Xandi Olivier

Xandi Olivier

Instagram: @xandio

Xandi Olivier is a driven stew who joins the deck of the St. David yacht in Season 11.

Olivier hails from Pretoria, South Africa. Her six years of experience working for the industry proves she can be a worthwhile asset to the crew.

She also has a knack for finding joy in engaging herself in stand-up comedy outside of life on the seas.

As a thrill-seeker and lifelong adventurer, Olivier is ready to start a new chapter in Below Deck Season 11.

Barbie Pascual

Barbie Pascual

Instagram: @barbiepascuall

Barbie Pascual is from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and her ability to speak many languages is a skill that is useful in catering to chartered guests in the St. David yacht as one of the new stews.

Having six years of experience in the industry combined with her special language skills makes Pascual a strong asset to Captain Kerry's team.

Outside of life on the yacht, Pascual also owns a decor company called Beyond the Table by Barbie, which is focused on designing elegant settings for events.

Below Deck Season 11 airs every Monday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will stream on Peacock the next day.