Below Deck Down Under Season 3 introduces new crew members, such as Bosun Wihan Du Toit, Brianna Duffield, Johnny Arvanitis, and Adair Werley.

The new season of Bravo's reality series showcases a unique destination since it takes place in the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. The crew, led by Captain Jason Chambers, will journey in the largest vessel in the Below Deck franchise, Katina.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiered on Bravo on February 3.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 Cast Guide

Captain Jason Chambers

Captain Jason Chambers

Instagram: @captainjchambers

At the center of the voyage in Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is Captain Jason Chambers leading the charge.

Chambers, who hails from Gosford, Australia, has 24 years of experience in the yachting industry. In his exclusive profile from Bravo TV, he described the new season as "dramatic, wet, [and] emotional."

As his crew ventures into uncharted waters in Seychelles, Chambers told TV Insider that it is an opportunity to explore "so many marine conservation zones" around the area:

"To actually go to such a remote location like the Seychelles, I couldn’t think of anything better. For me, it was a bucket list thing. I love diving. I’m an avid diver. There are so many marine conservation zones around the Seychelles, it’s fantastic. There are 115 islands there, and they are so close to each other. We got to go to quite a few islands."

Aside from the brand-new location of Season 3, the fan-favorite captain is also excited about driving a huge vessel like Katina, noting that there is "a lot of uniqueness about it:"

"I’ve driven a lot bigger vessels than that, but this boat has a lot of uniqueness about it. It’s a big boat, has a shallow draft, and moves around in the wind a lot. It was hard to maneuver. It had a lot of entertainment space too. For the size of the boat, the interior was probably a lot bigger than it should be. The interior crew had a hell of a lot of work to do."

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Instagram: @cheftzarina

Tzarina Mace-Ralph returns as Below Deck Down Under Season 3's well-renowned chef aboard the Katina.

Armed with five years of experience in the yachting industry, Tzarina is ready to set sail and cook great food once more, especially after a memorable Season 2 outing.

In Season 2, she struggled to adjust to her newfound working situation due to the nature of being involved in a reality series where cameras are filming everything.

She almost quit due to the pressure, and she even clashed with some of her peers like Captain Jesse Chambers. Still, the pair eventually found a way to work together.

With a new season ahead, Tzarina is expected to face some new challenges in the workplace, considering she and the crew are inside a larger vessel.

Harry Van Vliet

Harry Van Vliet

Instagram: @harry_van_vliet

Harry Van Vliet is another returning crew member in Below Deck Down Under Season 3 after making his debut in Season 2. As a deckhand, he is responsible for deck and hull maintenance and helping load and unload cargo and equipment.

Harry is also an aspiring captain who has four years of experience in the yachting industry.

He was a standout in Season 2 after being a hands-on deckhand while also ensuring the guests of the Northern Sun had a good time.

In the same interview with TV Insider, Captain Jesse Chambers has nothing but praise for Harry ahead of Season 3, describing him as someone with "a good character and good to have on board:"

"Harry is fun. He is vibrant and from Australia, so I have a heartstrings for him there. He does step up. He did grow a bit of hair on his chin this year, so I saw some growth. He is a good character and good to have on board. I know I have his loyalty, so that’s good for me. We will see some progress. The audience will see him grow."

Wihan Du Toit

Wihan Du Toit

Instagram: @wihan_dutoit

Wihan Du Toit joins the crew of the Katina in Below Deck Down Under Season 3. He works as a bosun, a senior deckhand who oversees the deck department, and the deckhand of the yacht.

While he is new to the crew, he is already an expert in the yachting industry with nine years of experience. He is a world traveler who deeply cares for his family.

Before joining Below Deck Down Under, Wihan has an impressive resume. He is the founder of Yacht One International and a self-employed yacht captain.

Lara Rigby

Lara Rigby

Instagram: @misslarapara

Lara Rigby is another new crew member aboard the Katina as the chief stewardess in Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

The trailer for Season 3 provides a hint of how Lara will work with the other crew members, showing how much of a perfectionist she is while also showcasing her keen sense of authority.

She also has 14 years of experience in the yachting industry, meaning that she knows what it takes to utilize her expertise as the team heads to uncharted territory in Season 3.

According to her profile on Bravo TV, Lara says that she is a "very social" person because she likes to organize quiz nights, theme nights, and cocktail competitions with the rest of the crew.

Johnny Arvanitis

Johnny Arvanitis

Instagram: @john_tzoni

Johnny Arvanitis is a new deckhand who works side-by-side with Harry Van Vliet aboard the Katina in Below Deck Down Under Season 3. He is from Athens, Greece and has nine years of experience in the yachting industry.

According to his profile on Bravo TV, he believes he can do anything, noting, "I haven't found something I'm bad at."

Some of his favorite off-boat activities include hiking, spearfishing, reading books, and tennis paddle.

Adair Werley

Adair Werley

Instagram: @adairwerley

While Adair Werley is relatively new in the yachting industry (she only has two years of experience), she is out to prove herself by joining the cast of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 as the lone female deckhand.

Despite that, she is a strong and responsible woman who knows how her way into the seas, considering that she loves fishing and the beach.

Brianna Duffield

Brianna Duffield

Instagram: @briiduffield

One of the new stewardesses aboard Katina in Below Deck Down Under Season 3 is Brianna Duffield.

Similar to Adair, she also has two years of experience in the yachting industry.

Although she is one of the less experienced staff members in the crew, Brianna is expected to do whatever it takes to showcase her skills under the supervision of Chief Stewardess Lara Rigby.

Marina Marcondes de Barros

Marina Marcondes de Barros

Instagram: @m_marcondes

Rounding out the stewardess crew in the interior team is Marina Marcondes de Barros.

Armed with four years of experience in the yachting industry, Marina is also a polyglot, meaning that she can speak several languages which provides her an advantage in dealing with the new guests in Season 3.

She also loves living in a boat, noting, "It’s a “pause” button on your bills and a crazy increase for your bank accounts, making it the best economical decision."

Anthony Bird

Anthony Bird

Instagram: @ajbird97

Working alongside Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is the crew's new sous-chef, Anthony Bird. He has 5 years of experience in the yachting industry, and he consistently posts mouth-watering food on Instagram.

Below Deck Down Under Season 3's trailer teased that he will butt heads with head chef Tzarina in the early moments of the brand-new season.

While the partnership between the two will start on bad terms, the pair needs to find common ground if they want smooth sailing in the kitchen for the rest of the season.

New episodes of Below Deck Down Under Season 3 on Bravo every Monday at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Peacock.