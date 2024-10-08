Meet Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht: 4 Things To Know About Chief Stew

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will know Daisy Kelliher as the Chief Stew on Bravo's popular reality TV show.

The second spin-off from the flagship Below Deck series (which features a cast of extensive crew members), Below Deck Sailing Yacht focuses on the lives of crew members living and working on a luxury sailing yacht during charter seasons. Locations change between seasons, with Greece, Ibiza, Croatia, Spain, and Italy all featured.

Who Is Daisy Kelliher - Biography Details

Daisy Kelliher Joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht in Season 2

37-year-old Daisy Kelliher has been an integral crew member of Below Deck Sailing Yacht since Season 2. As the Chief Stewardess, it's Kelliher's job to provide top-tier hospitality to guests.

Kelliher replaced Jenna MacGillivray as Chief Stew in Season 2 of the show and has remained one of the longest-running cast members on the Below Deck spin-off.

Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Kelliher comes from a sailing background, with her parents being passionate sailors.

During her time on the show, Daisy is often at odds with First Officer Gary King as they clash over the needs of the yacht's exterior and interior teams.

Daisy & Colin Don't Really Talk Since Their Breakup

In Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy entered a relationship with the yacht's Chief Engineer, Colin MacRae, who served on the show between Seasons 2 and 4.

Viewers watched the couple's romance unfold throughout Season 4 of the show, only for it to be revealed in the finale reunion that the duo had broken up. Kelliher claimed in the Bravo post-show that they "triggered each other" and that MacRae had gone on to date someone he had been seeing before Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Now that Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered, Kelliher and MacRae are a year past their break-up, but Kelliher told E! News that the two "don't really talk" beyond the occasional message:

"We don't really talk. If he needed anything, obviously he could give me a call. But we don't really keep in touch." "I got a message from him the other day about a comment I made about him. I hope he's not mad at me saying this, because I basically referred to him as 'dead weight,' which was a joke. He just messaged me like, 'Dead weight?' Laughing emoji. Hopefully he saw the funny side."

Daisy Runs Her Own Travel Instagram Page

Along with being a cast member on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy Kelliher also runs a travel page on Instagram named @destinationswithdaisy.

The page combines inspirational travel quotes, recommendations for accommodation and activities in different cities, and travel hacks and tips.

Daisy Has Formed a Friendship With Christina Applegate

Outside of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew, Daisy Kelliher's friends list includes Hollywood star and actress Christina Applegate.

Applegate publicly admitted to being a super fan of the Below Deck franchise and that she had messaged some crew members.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kelliher confirmed Applegate reached out to her and said the two had become friends:

"I've had Christina Applegate. She’s a huge Bravo fan, and she reached out to me via Instagram, and was massively supportive. She said, 'Hey Daisy.' and we FaceTime and stuff - she's just so nice."

Applegate was even open enough with Kelliher to discuss her multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with back in 2021.

"We talked about what she was going through because obviously she’s sick with MS, so we were talking about what she's going through and about what I was going through, and honestly, we talked [to each other] like two friends.' Hopefully we'll meet up. She lives in Los Angeles and I'm in Los Angeles all the time, but she's busy with her family and I know she is taking it easy, and keeping all of her energy for her MS, but hopefully we’ll make time."

How To Follow Daisy Kelliher Online

