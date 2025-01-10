The Traitors Season 3's cast includes an interesting lineup of contestants vying for the ultimate prize, with the likes of former WWE Diva Nikki Garcia, Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Peacock's reality series returns for its third season as it assembles over 20 contestants to play a game of deceit and scheming while inside a Scottish mansion.

A select few of the participants will play as "Traitors" and they are tasked to eliminate the other contestants without revealing their true alliance.

Meanwhile, the "Faithful" will need to work together to uncover who these traitors are and eliminate them before it's too late.

The show is hosted by Alan Cummings. The Traitors Season 3 premiered on Peacock on January 9.

The Traitors Season 3 Peacock Cast: Every Main US Contestant

Bob Harper

Bob Harper

Instagram: @bobharper

Bob Harper is a personal trainer frequently featured in the reality series, The Biggest Loser.

He later went on to become the show's main host.

As one of the new cast members of The Traitors Season 3, Bob hopes to build a strong alliance that won't betray him when the chips are down.

Bob The Drag Queen

Bob The Drag Queen

Instagram: @bobthedragqueen

Bob the Drag Queen is best known for winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and as the first Black drag queen to earn 1 million followers on Instagram.

The drag superstar also recently appeared as a guest star in Doctor Odyssey Episode 7.

She hopes to use her charm and comedic chops to make alliances and eventually bag the ultimate grand prize at the end of the competition.

Britney Haynes

Britney Haynes

Instagram: @britney_haynes

Britney Haynes is a former houseguest in different editions of Big Brother, and she is known for her hilarious and witty remarks.

She reunites with fellow Big Brother: Reindeer Games castmate Danielle Reyes, whom she betrayed and eliminated in Episode 3 of the said reality series.

Tensions are expected to rise between the two former best friends, making things more interesting as the scheming begins in The Traitor Season 3.

Carolyn Wiger

Carolyn Wiger

Instagram: @car0lynr0se

Carolyn Wiger is no stranger to deceiving and scheming individuals since she was a previous player in Survivor Season 44.

In May 2024, she celebrated on X (formerly Twitter) that she has been sober for 15 years and is now working as a life coach.

In an official promo, Carolyn is ecstatic to join The Traitors, noting that her gameplan is simply to just be herself the entire time:

"I do think I need to calm down a little bit, but I really don't want to—I'm just too excited! I'm going to be me the entire time."

Chanel Ayan

Chanel Ayan

Instagram: @chanelayan

Chanel Ayan of The Real Housewives of Dubai is expected to bring her A-game, stunning fashion sense, and likable personality in The Traitors Season 3.

Aside from her loving persona, Chanel knows when to get down and dirty when the stakes are high, which is a welcoming move as she tries to outwit the rest of her peers in the ultimate game of trust and betrayal.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause

Instagram: @chrishell.stause

Chrishell Stause is a mainstay cast member of Selling Sunset who recently appeared in Season 8 of the Netflix reality series.

Aside from her expertise in the world of real estate, Chrishell's charming personality is one of her greatest assets, and she can use it to her advantage to gain allies in The Traitors Season 3.

Ciara Miller

Ciara Miller

Instagram: @ciaramiller___

Summer House star Ciara Miller is part of the interesting lineup of reality stars in The Traitors Season 3.

Ciara is known for being a risktaker and a trustworthy individual who is down to keep any secret as long as possible.

These traits make her a perfect and reliable asset in the game of deception and betrayal in the Scottish mansion setting of Peacock's reality series.

Danielle Reyes

Danielle Reyes

Instagram: @danihenreyes

Another Big Brother alum who is set to take the spotlight in The Traitors Season 3 is Danielle Reyes.

Given that she has an unresolved issue with fellow Big Brother houseguest Britney Haynes who previously betrayed her, it's reasonable to assume that she could seek revenge if she ends up being part of the "traitors" lineup.

This comes after admitting in a confessional that what her former friend did to her in Reindeer Games hurt badly.

​​​Dolores Catania

​​​Dolores Catania

Instagram: @dolorescatania

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum ​Dolores Catania believes that joining The Traitors serves as her "hall pass to be bad."

Speaking with People, Dolores admitted that being part of Season 3 was "the best experience of [her] life," and she couldn't wait for fans to see what is in store for her and the cast in the new episodes.

Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley

Instagram: @dorindamedley

Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York City intends to leave The Traitors Season 3 as the true "Queen of the Castle," and she will do whatever it takes to achieve that.

In fact, Dorinda already has her fair share of murder mystery-themed adventures in a previous episode of the hit Bravo reality series when she played host to a murder mystery game at Blue Stone Manor in Season 10, Episode 8.

Dorinda is the sixth housewife who will join the scheming fiasco in The Traitors, preceded by the likes of Tamra Judge, Shereé Whitfield, and Larsa Pippen in previous seasons (check out the full cast of The Traitors Season 2).

​​​​​​​Dylan Efron

​​​​​​​Dylan Efron

Instagram: @dylanefron

​​​​​​​Dylan Efron is the younger brother of High School Musical and Iron Claw star Zac Efron, and he is ready to make some waves in The Traitors Season 3.

While Zac pursued his passion for acting, Dylan followed a different path: producing TV and film projects. One of his notable shows is Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Dylan admits that he is one of the underdogs in the competition, but he will look to use that as an advantage as the season progresses.

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey

Instagram: @gabby.windey

Gabby Windey is a reality star who previously appeared in The Bachelor Season 26 and The Bachelorette Season 19. She is now in a happy relationship with female comedian Robby Hoffman.

Despite having little to no experience in playing games anchored by deceit and alliances, Gabby will look to use her underdog status as a way to keep herself in a low profile before striking at the right moment to capture the grand prize.

Jeremy Collins

Jeremy Collins

Instagram: @jeremy2collins

Jeremy Collins is a real-life firefighter and the sole survivor of Survivor: Cambodia.

He reunites with fellow Survivor: Winners at War cast member and eventual winner Tony Vlachos in The Traitors Season 3, and he admits in a confessional that Vlachos broke his heart the last time around.

Despite Vlachos' previous betrayal, Jeremy thinks that having an alliance with him in this reality series will serve as a surefire advantage for both of them, considering that they are the only cast members who previously joined forces in Survivor.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Instagram: @ivar_mountbatten

Lord Ivar Mountbatten is King Charles' second cousin and he clearly has royalty running in his veins.

The Traitors is not Lord Ivar's first stint in the world of reality TV since he previously participated in Keeping Up With the Aristocrats which chronicled his behind-the-scenes life in Britain.

Still, The Traitors is a different beast and he hopes to keep up and protect himself from the dangerous traitors to last long and win the ultimate prize.

​​​​​​​Nikki Garcia

​​​​​​​Nikki Garcia

Instagram: @nikkigarcia

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Garcia joins the star-studded lineup of The Traitors Season 3. She is one-half of the Bella Twins, a tag team she formed with her twin sister, Brie.

As a champion her whole life, Nikki is willing to do whatever it takes to grab the $250,000 grand prize, and she sees The Traitors as the perfect opportunity to take her fellow cast members down.

Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano

Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano

Instagram: @bostonrobmariano

Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano is the wildcard entry in The Traitors Season 3.

He is the first contestant to participate in Survivor in six different editions of the reality series, and he is well known for being notorious for deceit, betrayal, and forging strong alliances during his stints.

In a shocking twist in a special preview for Season 3, Episode 1, it is revealed that Boston Rob is a secret player, and the current cast must decide if they will allow him to be part of the game.

In exchange, the player who decides to let him in will need to choose a Season 3 participant who will be exiled immediately even before the games begin.

Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon

Instagram: @robyndixon10

Robyn Dixon's no-nonsense attitude will be put to the test in The Traitors Season 3.

During her stint in The Real Housewives of Potomac, she made a name for herself by openly speaking what's in her mind and she is clearly a woman not to be messed with.

She is poised to be one of the most powerful contenders in a game between traitors and faithful.

Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari

Instagram: @samasghari

Sam Asghari is a model, actor, fitness trainer, and the ex of Britney Spears. He is known for his roles in Hacks, The Family Business, and Black Monday.

While The Traitors serves as Sam's first foray into the world of reality TV, the fact that the other contestants have little to no knowledge about him could be an advantage since he will be hard to pin down when the times go rough.

​​​​​​​Tom Sandoval

​​​​​​​Tom Sandoval

Instagram: @tomsandoval1

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is ready to prove the doubters wrong in The Traitors Season 3, especially after being involved in a controversy that is later known as the #Scandoval cheating scandal in March 2023.

To recap, Tom was having an affair with Rachel Leviss despite being in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix.

Tom's inclusion in the series already raised some eyebrows from his fellow castmates, most notably Chrishell Stause, Ciara Miller, and Dolores Cantania.

Tony Vlachos

Tony Vlachos

Instagram: @tony_vlachos

Tony Vlachos knows how to play high-stakes games anchored by deception, betrayal, and strong bonds since he ended up as the sole survivor in Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Winners at War.

He already has a game plan in mind heading into Season 3: be adaptable, be observant, and be deceptive.

After winning two grueling Survivor reality shows, it seems that Tony is at the top of the list in terms of huge advantage.

Wells Adams

Wells Adams

Instagram: @wellsadams

Wells Adams previously participated as one of the contestants of The Bachelorette before becoming the house bartender in Bachelor in Paradise. He is best known as the husband of Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

While his experience in the world of reality TV is anchored by dating shows, Wells has a knack for using his charm to create strong alliances while also having the utmost wisdom to strategize if his back is against the wall.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 will premiere on Peacock every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.