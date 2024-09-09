Selling Sunset Season 8 brings back franchise mainstays of The Oppenheim Group like Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause alongside an important newcomer, Allana Gold.

The 2024 edition of the Netflix reality series mainly revolves around a behind-the-scenes look at the intense drama, bizarre rumors, and expert real estate sales of the agents of The Oppenheim Group. The series is created by Adam DiVello.

Selling Sunset Season 8 premiered on Netflix on September 6.

Every Main Cast Member of Selling Sunset Season 8

Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim

Leading the cast of 2024's Selling Sunset is Jason Oppenheim, the president and one of the founders of The Oppenheim Group.

Aside from leadership duties, Jason has a lot on his plate in Season 8, with his story mainly revolving around him grieving the loss of his 18-year-old chihuahua, Niko.

Jason, who is from Palo Alto, California, reveals in Episode 8 that he and Mary Bonnet honored Niko by using his ashes to tattoo their arms, paying tribute to their loyal dog.

Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim is Jason's twin brother and the other co-founder of The Oppenheim Group.

He is responsible for giving the agents their respective assignments in the brand-new season of Selling Sunset, such as newcomer Allana Gold's work-in-progress property in Hollywood Hills.

Before diving into the world of real estate, Brett is a former attorney, traveling to over 75 countries before settling in Los Angeles for his thriving career.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause has been with The Oppenheim Group since Season 1 of Selling Sunset.

After spending more time with her partner G-Flip in the previous season, Stause's friendship with Bre Tiesi is highlighted in Season 8. She also serves as the mediator of the ongoing riff between Chelsea Lazkani and Bre.

Amid the cheating issue of Chelsea's husband, Stause is conflicted about picking a side since her newfound close friend, Bre, is responsible for revealing how she found out how Jeff (Chelsea's husband) cheated in the past.

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet serves as the Vice President of The Oppenheim Group.

After suffering a miscarriage in the previous season, Mary Fitzgerald is ready for a fresh start in Selling Sunset Season 8 alongside her husband, Romain (the trusted contractor of The Oppenheim Group).

Season 8 sees Mary's continued conflict with Chelsea Lazkani being showcased right off the bat in Episode 1 while also focusing on Niko's funeral in the latter half of the episodes.

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan is a former model who is now part of The Oppenheim Group. She also founded Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based frozen food company.

In Season 8, Emma is hounded by rumors that she is having an affair with a married man.

Speaking in a recent interview with US Weekly, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet was tight-lipped about the rumors surrounding Emma, noting that she is "a very sweet girl" and she "[feels] bad for her being portrayed like that:"

"I don’t want any part of this. Emma is a very sweet girl and I feel bad for her being portrayed like that."

To briefly recap, one of the episodes of Season 8 sees Nicole Young telling Mary and Amanza Smith about Emma's issue from a "source."

Mary also told US Weekly that she can't imagine the rumors as true, pointing out, "She's very picky with who she dates."

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith

Another franchise mainstay of Selling Sunset is Amanza Smith.

Amanza has had her fair share of ups and downs in the world of real estate. She is known for staging elegant and incredible art openings as part of The Oppenheim Group.

In Season 8, Amanza invites her friends and family for her 47th birthday. At the center of Amanza's story in the new season, though, is her former stylist, Sammie Moussallem.

In one of the confessionals of the season, Chrishell Stause shared that she hesitated to attend Amanza's birthday party after Sammie called her a "fake lesbian" in a public rant.

Amanza ultimately chose her friend Chrishell and uninvited Sammie into her party.

Sammie, meanwhile, shared with PEOPLE an official apology to Chrishell the day after Season 8 premiered on Netflix:

"I apologize for it. Six months ago, me being a professional, I tried to contact her many times, whether through my publicist or through my manager who represents me to contact her to have a conversation with her and she hasn't responded. I said it out of spite and what I said before, I didn't really mean. I overreacted ... I should have never said what I said on social media."

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani is part of Selling Sunset Season 8's cast and at the center of her story is her husband's cheating issue.

The rumor behind the issue began when Bre Tiesi showed Amanda Lynn texts suggesting that Chelsea's husband, Jeff, was spotted kissing someone else in a hotel lobby.

Chelsea, who played coy with the issue, uses it as an advantage to gain sympathy from her fellow agents.

Chelsea and Jeff has since filed for divorce last March 2024.

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi was a former real estate agent from Keller Williams Beverly Hills before joining The Oppenheim Group. She first joined Selling Sunset in Season 6.

At the center of Bre's story in Season 8 is learning about Jeff Lazkani's cheating issue through Amanda and her decision to showcase this at the forefront much to the sheer disappointment of some of her peers (notably Chelsea, Emma, and Chrishell).

In Episode 6, she also had a fun chat with her ex-husband Johnny Mahnziel over their past marriage.

Nicole Young

Nicole Young

Nicole Young is another veteran real estate agent in The Oppenheim Group who has been engaged in several feuds throughout the years and Season 8 is no different.

In the new season, Nicole clashes with Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani after she spreads a rumor about Emma Hernan sleeping with a married man.

Alanna Gold

Alanna Gold

A newcomer to the world of Selling Sunset is Alanna Gold. She is married to a renowned businessman, Adam Gold.

Alanna is a 32-year-old luxury realtor from Toronto, Canada who is ready to prove herself even though she is new to The Oppenheim Group.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Alanna admitted that she originally started a path to become a veterinarian before eventually entering real estate:

"I was originally studying to be a vet, so I was going to university and I got discovered for modeling in the middle of it. I took the opportunity because I'm actually allergic to animals, so that was not a good path for me."

In Season 8, Alanna steered clear of the drama while impressing Brett Oppenheimer over a project that he personally assigned her in one episode, which was located in Hollywood Hills.

Selling Sunset Season 8 is now streaming on Netflix.