Meet Alanna Gold's Husband, Adam, from Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset Season 8 has hit Netflix and everyone wants to know more about new realtor Alanna, and her husband Adam Gold.

The glamorous Netflix reality show follows the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm, and the personal and professional lives of its staff as they attempt to sell high-end properties on the West Coast of the USA.

Alanna Gold is the newest addition to the cast in Season 8 of Selling Sunset, joining regulars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Who Is Adam Gold - Biography Details

Alanna and Adam Gold

Adam and Alanna Gold Were Married in 2022

Adam Gold and Alanna Whittaker have been married since mid-2022. The couple held their nuptials in the Californian desert.

On Instagram, the couple shared a joint post about their wedding day, saying:

It’s hard to put into words how special this day was. What an honor to get married in such a place surrounded by an intimate group of friends and family.

What Does Adam Gold Do For Work?

As noted on his LinkedIn profile, Adam is a businessman with a wealth of experience.

Adam graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in Urban Planning and Real Estate Development.

Adam's current role is as the managing director of Living Room, a private members club that is set to open in Fall 2024. The business' Instagram describes it as "a home away from home where creatives celebrate music, art, design and culture."

His prior work included stints at Red Bull and Woodridge Capital.

Adam and Alanna Own A Town Together

An interesting fact about Alanna and Adam Gold, which plays a part in Selling Sunset Season 8, is that the duo own a town together.

Named Pioneertown, the Gold's land is located in San Bernardino County in the Californian desert. Pioneertown was established in the 1940s and was intended to be a functioning town and movie set.

In an interview with People, Alanna explained the couple visited the town on one of their first dates and fell in love with it. They were driven to "bring it back to life":

“It needed a lot of updates and things like that, and we really wanted to bring it back to life. So it was just this opportunity to really make it vibrant again."

Pioneertown embraces a Wild West theme and allows visitors to experience events such as mock gunfights and vintage hotels and restaurants.

In Episode 5 of Selling Sunset Season 8, Pioneertown is featured heavily as Alanna takes her colleagues out for a visit to her slice of land.

Selling Sunset Season 8 is available to stream on Netflix.