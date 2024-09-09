Fans wonder what Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan did to cause a dramatic ripple effect among her colleagues.

Selling Sunset is a reality series on Netflix that follows the lives of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage in Los Angeles. The latest batch of episodes, making up Season 8, was released on September 6.

Hernan joined the cast in Season 4 and is a successful realtor and entrepreneur at the heart of the latest cheating scandal.

What Did Emma From Selling Sunset Do?

Netflix

In Selling Sunset Season 8, a major point of drama revolved around Nicole Young, who accused Emma Hernan of having an affair with a married man.

This claim emerged during a dinner scene with fellow cast members Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, and new member Alanna Gold, where Nicole hinted at a "morally upsetting" situation involving Emma.

Although she didn't directly confront Emma on camera, Nicole told the other cast members she had heard from a "reliable source" that Emma had likely engaged in a relationship with a married man.

Nicole's allegations also make Emma look hypocritical for comforting Chelsea Lazkani, who was going through a divorce due to infidelity.

Emma's co-stars, particularly Mary, expressed confusion and frustration over Nicole's cheating allegations. She defended Emma's character, noting that she's selective about who she dates, making the rumors seem implausible.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Mary revealed she wanted no involvement in the drama, expressing sympathy for Emma, whom she described as a "sweet girl" who didn’t deserve to be portrayed in such a negative light.

According to Mary, Emma "doesn’t deserve" to have these types of allegations thrown in her direction, which she noted, "It's not true:"

“I don’t want any part of this. Emma is a very sweet girl and I feel bad for her being portrayed like that...She’s very picky with who she dates. So I can’t imagine it’s true...I feel bad. She doesn’t deserve to be called out like that. Especially the fact that it’s not true."

Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani also rallied behind Emma, seemingly disagreeing with Nicole's allegations on Instagram.

Chrishell also accused Nicole of being "a liar" to Entertainment Tonight to get more screen time but assured fans that "Emma has all the receipts and can't wait to post:"

"I really was offended on behalf of my friend Emma that a narrative was being told about her that she wasn't able to defend...Nicole is a liar. It has been proven many times. But obviously this time is no exception. It's unfortunate that Emma wasn't able to prove that before the show wrapped. Emma has all the receipts and can't wait to post."

Emma has not publicly responded in detail. However, her co-stars clarified that they believed the allegations were false and damaging.

Nicole, on the other hand, has stood by her claims, stating that she was defending the sanctity of marriage and even hinted that Emma had been confronted about the affair off-camera by someone connected to the married man's wife.

While the rumors about Emma's alleged affair have not been substantiated, the fallout from Nicole's claims has taken over much of the conversation surrounding the new season.

Selling Sunset Season 8 is streaming on Netflix.