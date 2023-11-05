Selling Sunset Season 7 Cast: Meet the Real People In New 2023 Episodes

Selling Sunset Season 7 features a cast of new and returning faces from the Oppenheim Group as they showcase what it's like in the real estate business.

Created by Adam DiVello for Netflix, Selling Sunset is a reality show that revolves around real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group. The show zeroes in on their personal and professional lives, exploring the intense competition and gripping drama behind the scenes.

Selling Sunset made its debut on Netflix on March 21, 2019. In June 2022, the show was renewed for Seasons 6 and 7.

Season 7 premiered on November 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Selling Sunset Season 7

Romain Bonnet

Romain Bonnet

Instagram handle: theromainbonnet

Making his return to the Selling Sunset world is Romain Bonnet. The French model from Wilhelmina Models has been a mainstay of the series since he showed up in Season 1 to support his wife, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet.

Speaking with Women's Health, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet shared that Romain is now the Oppenheim Group's trusted contractor, noting that "he's been working on all of [their] projects:"

"He does construction. He's [also] a project manager for a bunch of our listings, a lot of people don't know that. So he's been working on all of our projects."

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani

Instagram handle: chelsealazkani

Chelsea Lazkani first joined the stellar cast of Selling Sunset in Season 5 and has made a huge impact ever since.

The British-Nigerian real estate agent means business in making sales as she reportedly had over $10 million in sales during her first year working in the industry (via Popbuzz).

In Season 7, Lazkani is busy with the preparations for her masquerade-themed 30th birthday bash with the cast.

Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim

Instagram handle: @jasonoppenheim

Jason Oppenheim is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group.

Aside from overseeing his agents and their respective sales, Season 7 is a bit of a challenge for Jason due to the impending clash between his ex-lovers, Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk.

According to People, Stause dated Jason Oppenheim for five months in 2021. Meanwhile, Nurk and Jason ended their relationship in May 2023.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause

Instagram handle: chrishell.stause

As a veteran Oppenheim Group agent, Chrishell Stause has had her fair share of ups and downs throughout the seven seasons of Selling Sunset.

From her feuds with Nicole Young and Marie-Lou Nurk to potentially taking a break to spend more time with her partner, G-Flip, Stause appears to be putting real estate on the back burner as she focuses on other opportunities outside Selling Sunset.

Nicole Young

Nicole Young

Instagram handle: itsnicoleyoung

Nicole Young has sold over $100 million in sales for The Oppenheim Group and she has shown no signs of slowing down.

In Selling Sunset, though, Oppenheim Group real-estate agent Nicole Young has no shortage of enemies in Season 7.

After an intense clash with Chrishell Stause in Season 6 that made headlines everywhere, Young caught herself in a fight against Emma Hernan after calling her a "social climber."

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan

Instagram handle: emmahernan

Emma Hernan made her Selling Sunset debut in Season 4.

Before becoming an employee of The Oppenheim Group, Hernan was a famous model and is also the founder of a plant-based frozen food company named Emma Leigh & Co.

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald

Instagram handle: themarybonnet

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet is the Vice President of The Oppenheim Group and is married to Romain Bonnet.

Season 7 is an emotional journey for Mary since it was confirmed that she suffered from a miscarriage.

In the same interview with People, Mary explained the unfortunate incident:

“When we were in Bali, we were very relaxed and had a great time. We were just in a very zen state of mind, and it was just incredible. We were so excited and I really didn't think about the possibility — I should have — but I didn't really think about the possibility of the pregnancy not going through."

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi

Instagram handle: bre_tiesi

Bre Tiesi joined the Selling Sunset cast in Season 6.

Before joining The Oppenheim Group, Tiesi was a real estate agent from Keller Williams Beverly Hills. She also has a child with America's Got Talent and Masked Singer host Nick Cannon.

Season 7 saw Tiesi in a surprising clash with another realtor named Cassandra Dawn. There were also hints that she might leave The Oppenheim Group after the season.

Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Instagram handle: brettoppenheim

Brett Oppenheim is the owner, president, and broker of record of Oppenheim Real Estate. He is Jason Oppenheim's twin brother and he still works with him under The Oppenheim Group umbrella.

According to his official profile, Brett has sold over $100 billion in real estate throughout his illustrious career.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith

Instagram handle: amanzasmith

Amanza Smith is one of the original Selling Sunset cast members. Throughout the series, Smith has been open about her rough childhood and a cancer scare that was uncovered in Season 6.

In Season 7, Smith had a falling out with her friend, Chrishell Stause, after the latter didn't attend a dinner celebration for The Oppenheim Group at Cabo San Lucas.

Selling Sunset Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.