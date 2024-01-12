The Traitors returns for a second season to begin 2024 filled with a cast of famous reality stars and celebrities.

Season 2 of the hit reality series revolves around a game where contestants are split into two groups, which are called "Traitors" and "Faithfuls." The "Traitors" must work together to eliminate the "Faithfuls" without revealing their secret alliance.

The sophomore season is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, and it is hosted by Spy Kids and X2 star Alan Cumming.

The Traitors Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock in the United States.

Every Contestant in The Traitors US Season 2

John Bercow

John Bercow

Instagram: @johnbercowspeaker

John Bercow is a former UK Parliament member and House of Commons speaker who made headlines after being accused (per The Guardian) of being a "serial bully" by a Commons independent expert panel report in 2022.

Bercow is also the longest-serving holder of the Speaker of the House of Commons after serving for ten years from 2009 to 2019.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen

Instagram: @bergielicious35

As a former contestant of Love Island USA Season 5 and finishing third place in the competition, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen is ready to find a different kind of thrill in Traitors Season 2.

Bergie is originally from Cottage Grove, Minnesota and he is a former manager of a local Dairy Queen ice cream store.

Trishelle Cannatella

Trishelle Cannatella

Instagram: @trishellec

Trishelle Cannatella is a reality show veteran, serving as a contestant in various shows such as The Real World: Las Vegas, The Challenge, The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Rivals II, and All Stars 1.

Cannatella is also one of the finalists on Battle of the Seasons in 2012.

The reality TV star is a master strategist due to her experience in playing poker. Cannatella also appeared in notable acting roles in projects like The Scorned and Breaking Wind.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Instagram: @maksimc

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is a professional Ukrainian dancer known for appearing in Dancing With the Stars. He earned the nickname "the bad boy of the ballroom" due to his stellar performance on the dance floor.

Chmerkovskiy won Season 18 of Dancing With the Stars with Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis in 2014.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Instagram: @ekinsuofficial

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is the winner of Love Island USA Season 8 alongside Davide Sanclimenti. Cülcüloğlu also serves as an ambassador of Oh Polly in 2022.

The Love Island USA winner appeared in various reality TV shows as well, such as Dancing on Ice, The Wheel, and Dancing on Ice.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Instagram: @johnnybananas

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio previously competed as a contestant in The Challenge for several seasons.

Devenanzio's nickname, "Bananas," has an interesting background. During his childhood, the TV personality stuffed bananas in his mom's car's tailpipe to skip school and his first job was at a Banana Republic in New York.

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Sandra Diaz-Twine

Instagram: @sassysdt

Sandra Diaz-Twine is a former contestant of Survivor who made history after winning two editions of the reality series, namely Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs Villains.

Diaz-Twine hopes to carry over her luck in history-making wins to The Traitors Season 2.

Dan Gheesling

Dan Gheesling

Instagram: @dangheesling

Dan Gheesling is the Season 10 winner and Season 14 runner-up of Big Brother. He became popular after being considered by many as one of the sneakiest and most strategic Big Brother players of all time.

Outside of Big Brother, Gheesling is a Twitch streamer and an assistant football coach at Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory School.

Mercedes “MJ” Javid

Mercedes “MJ” Javid

Instagram: @mercedesjavid

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is no stranger to the world of reality shows since she starred in all seasons of Shahs of Sunset.

Having a net worth of over $5 million puts Javid at the top of the list when it comes to being one of the richest among her fellow Shahs cast members.

She also serves as a real estate agent at Keller Williams Real Estate, and she appeared in several TV shows like Dish Nation and The Jeff Probst Show.

Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan

Instagram: @heirmj523

As the son of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, Marcus has a lot to prove.

Marcus made headlines in 2022 when he unveiled his relationship with Laura Pippen, Scottie Pippen's 49-year-old ex-wife. This made for a complicated relationship with his father, who won six NBA championships as Scottie Pippen's teammate.

Aside from his public relationship with Laura Pippen, Marcus Jordan is also a former basketball player for the University of Central Florida.

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge

Instagram: @tamrajudge

Tamra Judge is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Prior to joining the reality series, Judge worked as a real estate agent in the same state. The reality TV show cast member is known for her no-nonsense attitude and charisma on and off camera.

Kevin Kreider

Kevin Kreider

Instagram: @kevin.kreider

Dubbed as an Asian American fun seeker via his website, Kevin Kreider is more than just a handsome face.

Kreider is the founder and CEO of Sans by Taejin Beverage Inc and Taejin Entertainment LLC. The former fitness instructor turned model is known for his appearances in Netflix's Bling Empire, Asian Persuasion, and The Ugly Model.

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks

Instagram: @phaedraparks

As an accomplished attorney, Phaedra Parks knows the ins and outs of the US Justice System. She also has her own legal firm, The Parks Group.

Parks eventually transitioned into the realm of reality TV when she joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010.

Peppermint

Peppermint

Instagram: @peppermint247

Peppermint is a fan-favorite drag star who competed on Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

She finished as the runner-up of the said season, defying all odds and almost winning the ultimate drag crown.

Janelle Pierzina

Janelle Pierzina

Instagram: @janellepierzina

Janelle Pierzina's competitive personality is showcased in several seasons of Big Brother and The Amazing Race Season 31.

While she didn't win in the previous iterations of the said reality shows, Pierzina ultimately bagged the gold when she earned the right to be named the co-winner of 2022's Snake in the Grass alongside Cirie Fields and Rachel Reilly.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen

Instagram: @larsapippen

Joining her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, in Traitors Season 2 is Larsa Pippen.

This isn't the first time that Pippen will appear in a reality series since she was also included in The Real Housewives of Miami alongside Jordan. Will the couple defy the odds and not betray one another in the 2024 edition of Traitors? Fans will soon find out.

Parvati Shallow

Parvati Shallow

Instagram: @pshallow

Another notable Survivor alumna is Parvati Shallow.

The reality TV star is the winner of Survivor: Micronesia - Fans vs. Favorites, the 6th placer of Survivor: Cook Islands, and the runner-up of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Instagram: @_famous4nothing

Another former The Challenger cast member joining Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in Season 2 is Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Tamburello's past notable credits include being the winner of several editions of The Challenge, such as Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Stars 1 and 2, and Spies, Lies & Allies.

Peter Weber

Peter Weber

Instagram: @pilot_pete

The Bachelor's Peter Weber is set to make an impact in 2024's The Traitors Season 2.

While he appeared as someone who was looking for love on Season 15 of The Bachelorette and Season 24 of The Bachelor, Weber's gameplan is expected to change as he tries to unpack which ones he could trust in the upcoming Traitors season.

Shereé Whitfield

Shereé Whitfield

Instagram: @shereewhitfield

Will alliances prove to be a winning factor in Season 2, considering that Shereé Whitfield is set to reunite with fellow The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks in the new season?

Outside of reality shows, Whitfield has her own brand, She by Shereé, which she started in 2008. She is also an accomplished author of a novel titled Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta.

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder

Instagram: @bronzebomber

Deontay Wilder is a professional boxer known for making history as the first American world heavyweight champion since 2007 after winning the title in 2015.

Aside from that specific accolade, Wilder also won the bronze model for the US at the 2008 Olympics, thus earning the nickname, "The Bronze Bomber."

The Traitors Season 2 is now streaming on Peacock.