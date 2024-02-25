The Traitors US Season 2 Spoilers - Final Contestants & Winners Rumors Explained

The Traitors Season 2 on Peacock has been full of twists and turns, including spoilers that surfaced online for how the reality TV series ends.

The hit show divides its contestants into Traitors and Faithfuls, who must strategically eliminate each other to win the grand prize, following the premise of the party game Mafia.

The Traitors also pulls from a pool of contestants who have previously been on other reality TV shows.

The Traitors Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

The Traitors

During Episode 9 of The Traitors, tension mounted as a cliffhanger left viewers uncertain about who would be banished, either Phaedra Parks or Peter Weber.

With a tie-breaking vote from Mercedes "MJ" Javid, the episode concluded with suspense, only revealing a blurred name on a chalkboard.

Heading into Episode 10, Reddit users have sifted through trailer footage, seemingly confirming Phaedra's involvement in future challenges, suggesting that Peter will be the one banished.

However, there remains speculation about potential misdirection from the show's producers heading into the episode on February 29.

Who Wins The Traitors Season 2?

It is currently unknown who wins The Traitors Season 2, or whether it will be a Traitor or Faithful.

Cirie Fields, a three-time contestant on Survivor, was the winner of Season 1, which was not surprising to longtime reality TV fans.

However, images that emerged on Reddit seemingly pinpointed the remaining final five of The Traitors Season 2.

It appears that the upcoming Ship Challenge will be the decisive event for the remaining five contestants in Season 2.

Among them are Chris "CT" Tamburello, Sandra Diaz-Twine, MJ Javid, Kate Chastain, and potentially Trishelle Cannatella, forming the Final Five.

Speculation suggests that MJ or Kate might face elimination, leaving a potential victory for CT and Sandra as Faithfuls, especially considering their apparent post-game bond and Sandra's active promotion of the season on social media.

New episodes of The Traitors drop every Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET until a bonus reunion episode on March 14.