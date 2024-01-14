The Traitors US Season 2 Episode 4 is set to premiere soon, and the show's official schedule indicates fans will not have to wait long for the rest of this season.

The show's cast consists of a variety of former reality stars and famous personalities as they play a game similar to "Mafia" where a group of "traitors" try to eliminate the "faithful" throughout their stay in a Scottish villa.

The first three episodes of The Traitors Season 2 premiered on Peacock on Friday, January 12 in the United States.

When Will The Traitors U.S. Season 4 Episode 2 Release?

Peacock

Peacock officially confirmed the release schedule for the rest of The Traitors US Season 2 including Episode 4.

Episode 4, "The Funeral," will debut on the streaming service at 9 p.m. ET on January 18.

New episodes will be released weekly, leading to its finale, "One Final Hurdle," on March 7.

Once the dust settles, a bonus reunion episode will premiere on the service on March 14.

The list of remaining episodes and their release dates can be seen below:

Episode 4, "The Funeral" - January 18

Episode 5, "A Killer Move" - January 25

Episode 6, "Backstab and Betrayal" - February 1

Episode 7, "Blood on Their Hands" - February 8

Episode 8, "Knives at Dawn" - February 15

Episode 9, "A Game of Death" - February 22

Episode 10, "The Weight of Deceit" - February 29

Episode 11, "One Final Hurdle" - March 7

Bonus reunion episode, "Reunion" - March 14

What To Expect in The Traitors Season 2 Episode 4?

The Traitors US Season 2 Episode 3 was full of twists and turns.

The third installment shows Marcus Jordan being eliminated by the traitors (Dan Gheesling, Parvati Shallow, and Phaedra Parks), a compelling graveyard mission, and a shocking twist where the group eliminates Maks.

The revelations did not stop there as the final moments of Episode 3 revealed a new challenge involving murdering a fellow cast member in plain sight will mainly be the focus of Episode 4.

The mechanics of the murder challenge involves a poisoned chalice concealed in a Shakespearean book inside the castle library.

After the eliminations of Marcus and Maks, tensions are expected to rise as the three traitors will be challenged even more as they hide their true allegiance. However, the murder challenge could either make or break the traitors' plan to win it all.

Episode 4 of The Traitors US Season 2 will premiere on Peacock on January 18 at 9 p.m. ET.