Chicago Fire will be back in 2024 for Season 12 as NBC confirmed the release dates for its TV time slot and its streaming arrival on Peacock.

With plenty of exciting plot points - such as the answer to a marriage proposal and a series veteran's return to Firehouse 51 - Chicago Fire looks set to bring plenty of drama as it returns for its 12th season.

Featuring a massive cast of returning regulars and newcomers, the Chicago Fire Department returned to the small screen on January 17 following an unfortunate delay due to 2023's writers' and actors' strikes.

Chicago Fire Season 12 Schedule for NBC and Peacock

NBC

After Season 12 of Chicago Fire debuted on January 17, NBC confirmed the schedule for its weekly network and streaming release.

The series will air episodes every week on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on NBC.

Episode 1, titled "Barely Gone," arrived with the following official synopsis:

"Firehouse 51 is forced to share space with Firehouse 17; Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter; an arson case tests Kidd and Severide's relationship; Firehouse 51 says goodbye to one of its own."

While no synopses are available for the next two entries, Episode 2 is titled "Call Me McHolland" while Episode 3's title is "Trapped."

The official NBC schedule for the start of Season 12 can be seen below:

Episode 1 - January 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 2 - January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Episode 3 - January 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET

As for Chicago Fire's schedule for Peacock, each episode will drop the following Thursday at 5 a.m. ET, with the official schedule for the first three episodes coming below:

Episode 1 - January 18 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Episode 2 - January 25 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Episode 3 - February 1 at 5:00 a.m. ET

Episode 1 of Chicago Fire, Season 12 is now streaming on Peacock. Episode 2 will debut on January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET.