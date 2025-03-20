After missing its regularly scheduled time slot on Wednesday, March 19, NBC confirmed when Chicago Fire Season 13 will return with Episode 16.

Chicago Fire Season 13 has been a roller coaster ride, to say the least. After Season 12 featured the departures of four major characters from the series, Season 13 has brought on a completely different look, especially with a new chief leading Firehouse 51.

Is Chicago Fire New Tonight?

NBC

With Chicago Fire being an episodic television series that mostly premieres new episodes each week after a new season begins, many were likely surprised to see another program filling the timeslot new episodes are typically released in.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, beginning at 8 p.m. ET, Opry 100: A Live Celebration began, with its listing confirming that it would last until 11 p.m. ET, meaning that a new episode of Chicago Fire would not be released at all that day or week.

Opry 100 obviously caused a substantial gap between the releases of Chicago Fire Season 13, Episodes 15 and 16, leaving many to wonder when Episode 16 will finally air.

When Does Chicago Fire's Next Episode, Season 13 Episode 16, Air?

According to NBC's programming schedule, Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16 will be released on NBC on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 9:00 pm ET.

So, the long-running series will only have skipped one week by the time it returns for a new episode, which many fans will definitely be glad of. However, considering the cliffhanger that Episode 15 ended with and the confirmation that one major character would be returning in Episode 16, the extended wait was a bit disappointing.

What Will Happen in Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16?

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15 ended on a shocking note. The new Firehouse 51 chief, Dom Pascal (played by Dermot Mulroney), found out that his wife of 15 years had suddenly died.

Chief Pascal has proved to be a worthy replacement for former chief Wallace Boden and has often carried himself with a lot of grit and a hardened personality. However, such a loss could cause him to spiral, which would also greatly affect the other members of 51.

As mentioned, the upcoming episode will also showcase a surprising return. After some events went down earlier in Season 13, Jack Damon will be coming back to 51 in search of a permanent position.

Seeing as how Jack caused a lot of tension between Kelly Severide (who is Jack's brother) and Stella Kidd, many are interested in seeing how he will affect the main characters moving forward and if he will secure a position in the firehouse.

The next episode of Chicago Fire will premiere on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming the following day on Peacock along with the show's other episodes.