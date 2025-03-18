Chicago Fire Confirms the Return of [Spoilers] to Firehouse 51

Firehouse 51 from Chicago Fire will have one surprising member return as the show gets set to deliver new episodes.

The last couple of years have come with some massive changes in the One Chicago franchise, particularly after four actor departures from Chicago Fire during Season 12. While TV shows are always at risk of dealing with situations like this, most do not have to handle them with this kind of bulk.

One Confirmed Character Returning to Chicago Fire

Michael Bradway

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Season 13, Episode 16 of Chicago Fire.

The synopsis for Season 13, Episode 16 of Chicago Fire confirmed Michael Bradway's Jack Damon returning to the show's Firehouse 51.

According to the synopsis (per Rotten Tomatoes), Damon will be part of the floater pool moving forward as he hopes to earn a more steady position at his firehouse after some major struggles:

"In the face of adversity, Pascal searches for justice; Violet struggles to write a letter to Carver; Damon returns to the floater pool hoping to secure a permanent spot at 51."

Along with a major death seen in the most recent episode of Chicago Fire, Damon has dealt with his fair share of issues in recent episodes. On top of that, there has seemingly been a long-standing issue of him not being able to be at the 51 due to Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide also being at the same firehouse.

What Will Happen in Chicago Fire Season 13?

While Damon has only been part of the cast since late Season 12 (see more on Chicago Fire's Season 13 cast here), his tenure has been anything but easy. Early Season 13 episodes included him being fired from Station 51 after Stella Kidd learned that Damon intentionally lied to her while on assignment together.

Combined with Stella's own strenuous tenure in recent Chicago Fire episodes, this storyline has caused plenty of stress for everybody involved.

For the time being, Damon appears to be making a concerted effort to reintegrate himself with the 51 after a no-so-favorable attitude earlier in the season made his inclusion tough to handle. While his stay on Chicago Fire has not been easy thus far, it may be the right time for things to turn around for him moving forward.

Additionally, the entire team is going to have their share of emotional moments after Chief Pascal's wife was killed. Add in the seemingly imminent danger the rest of the team will be in during the rest of the season, and there will be no shortage of drama over the coming weeks.

Chicago Fire Season 13 will return on Wednesday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET, and new episodes stream on Peacock.