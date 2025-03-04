The official promo for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15 previews an emotional episode and suggests that a major character will not survive.

The One Chicago drama series has no shortage of character exits throughout its run on NBC and Peacock. Eamonn Walker's Chief Wallace Boden, one of its mainstays for 12 seasons, already left Firehouse 51 in the Season 12 finale.

As the brand-new season of Chicago Fire reaches its breaking point due to another core character suddenly leaving, the anticipation is high for Season 13's upcoming episode as a gut-wrenching death may be on the horizon.

Who Is Leaving Chicago Fire In 2025?

Hanako Greensmith

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 15's promo made it clear that someone is dying in the new installment of the One Chicago series, which includes a tagline stating, "Who doesn't make it out alive?" The character's identity is still shrouded in secrecy.

The promo shows a visibly upset (and heartbroken) Violet Mikami shaking her head at a distraught Chief Pascal and Lieutenant Mouch upon entering Gaffney Medical Center, indicating that someone from Chicago Fire will bite the dust and exit the series.

The trailer also shows some shocking scenes for the episode, such as Jack Damon (Kelly Severide's brother portrayed by Michael Bradway) being trapped inside a burning building and Stella Kidd saving a man about to be hit by a car.

Given Violet's reaction to the incident and her closeness to everyone at Firehouse 51, there is no telling which character will not make it out alive in the upcoming episode.

Still, some fans have an idea about the next Chicago Fire exit in 2025, and the answer is none other than Sam Carver, Violet's ex-boyfriend.

Is Jake Lockett Leaving Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire might be saying goodbye to Jake Lockett's Sam Carver, especially after Season 13, Episode 14 confirmed that he will take some time off from Firehouse 51 to sort out his alcoholism issues.

Still, it might've been too soon to kill off Carver, considering there is still some story left to tell for the character once he manages to recover and redeem himself from his alcohol dilemma.

Fans have theorized that none of the core members of Firehouse 51 are in danger in the upcoming episode.

Instead, Chief Pascal's wife, Monica, might be killed in the episode. This is mainly due to the Chief's emotional reaction to Violet's news inside the hospital.

It is understandable why Violet is visibly upset. As the main EMT on the ground, she is responsible for keeping the victim (potentially Monica) alive.

In failing to do so, it would be gut-wrenching for her to deliver the news to her own Chief about his wife's death.

Some also pointed out that Violet knows what the Chief will be going through once he learns about his wife's death, especially after experiencing something similar when her fiancé (Evan Hawkins) died while on active duty in Season 11.

While Chicago Fire's new chief is not a fan-favorite, seeing him endure a painful loss would allow him to open up more and be closer with the team, considering that he has been closed off since taking over.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air on NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.