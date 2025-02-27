A major death was teased as a part of Chicago Fire's upcoming episodes.

NBC's hit first responder drama has been no stranger to heartbreaking character deaths over the years. That is just what happens when its central team of characters are risking their lives week-in and week-out.

Recently, fans were put on edge with the tease that longtime One Chicago character Trudy Platt was not going to make it after the shocking events of the Chicago Fire, Med, and PD crossover event. Luckily though, she pulled through.

A Major Death Is Coming in Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire hinted at a major death coming for one of its characters in a new promotional teaser.

The new "Next Time On..." trailer ramped up the emotional intensity as it teased something tragic on the way for Season 13, Episode 15.

Showing off shots of various dramatics like a body being carried out of a fire and someone stepping in the way of a moving vehicle, the teaser closed with the phrase, "Who doesn't make it out alive."

This all but confirmed that someone will bite the dust in the hit NBC drama's next episode, preparing audiences to have tissues at the ready for what is sure to be a tear-jerking entry into the long-running series.

In the teaser itself, it remains unclear who exactly will be the one not making it out of Season 13, but several prominent theories are going around suggesting who it possibly could be.

Who Is Going To Die in Chicago Fire?

Two big names spring to mind immediately for this incoming Chicago Fire death, thanks to their prominent place in the trailer itself.

Michael Bradway's newish addition to the team, Jack Damon, is the first person fans have latched onto when it comes to this incoming death. Jack can be seen in the teaser carrying a body in a burnt-out scene, calling out to anyone who will listen that he is trapped and needs help.

While this one would make sense because of the danger the episode will seemingly put the character in, it seems a little obvious as it would have given it away in the trailer for the episode itself.

The other potential victim teased in the trailer is Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). The longtime Chicago firefighter also seems to be put in harm's way in the brief promo, as she steps in the way of a moving vehicle to save someone who stumbled out into the street.

Again, though, this one seems a bit on the nose, as these sorts of reveals are not often teed up so cleanly in promotional materials.

One also has to consider something else seen in the promo that could hint at who will meet their untimely demise: the fact that it featured a teary-eyed Violet (Hanako Greensmith) shaking her head as if she delivered what seems to be devastating news to Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal.

This likely means the person that does die is someone close to Pascal, essentially ruling out Stella and Jack, as Violet would have likely gone to the person in charge, Lieutenant Kelly Severide, if either of them passed away and not directly to Pascal.

Some speculated this could mean it will be Pascal's wife, Monica Pascal, who serves as Episode 15's major character death. She is not even mentioned in the trailer, which would allow her upcoming demise to fly under the radar for audience members, surprising them when it does happen.

Perhaps she is put in danger while Mulroney's character is out on a mission, meaning Violet has to regretfully break the news to him when he eventually returns.

The other big reason Violet could be crying is that someone close to her is the one at the end of the episode's tragic tease. Jake Lockett's Sam Carver could be the one to die, given the pair's romantic ties in the series and the emotional devastation it would leave a character like Violet in.

Carver recently decided to leave the firehouse to focus on his sobriety in the series, potentially setting up his departure from the show. Episode 14 saw plenty of its runtime devoted to Carver and his apparent struggles with mental health, so perhaps things will take a turn for the worse.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air on NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.