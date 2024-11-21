S. Epatha Merkerson's Sharon Goodwin was part of a scary moment in Chicago Med Season 10 as a new trailer put her fate on the series in question.

Merkerson helps lead Chicago Med's regular cast of characters as Sharon Goodwin, the Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Starting as a nurse in the Windy City, she worked her way up the ladder to her current position. In later seasons, she serves as one of the highest-ranking professionals at the hospital while still assisting in saving and taking care of people under her watch.

Sharon Goodwin's Chicago Med Exit Scare Explained

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 8 put S. Epatha Merkerson's Director Sharon Goodwin in serious trouble as the new season reached its midway point.

For most of the season, Sharon has been faced with a stalker, who was finally revealed in Episode 6. Fans learned that the stalker was a woman named Cassidy, whose wife, Wendy, passed away in the Season 10 premiere after Sharon decided to treat another patient in dire need of help after a shipwreck.

Hellbent on getting revenge, Cassidy stabbed Sharon in the abdomen, quickly feeling regret for trying to kill somebody like that. After a long and deep conversation, Sharon was able to disorient Cassidy as she attempted to escape.

Eventually, she ran into Steven Weber's Dr. Dean Archer (who saw his own exit scare in Chicago Med Season 10). In shock, his eyes popped out of his head as the screen faded to black, leaving Sharon's fate in question.

Following that episode, the promo trailer for Episode 9 teased a new development in Sharon's story as Archer sees her get into a brawl with Cassidy.

After Archer sees Sharon injured while the elevator door closes, he runs up to see Cassidy coming after Sharon with a knife as they try to fend each other off.

What Will Happen to Sharon in Chicago Med Season 10?

Based on the trailer alone, the odds appear high that Archer will dive in to save Sharon's life as Cassidy comes at her with a large knife in the next episode of Chicago Med.

This series is no stranger to major characters leaving, as seen recently when Chicago Med Season 9 bid goodbye to half a dozen stars. However, seeing Sharon Goodwin meet this same fate would certainly be a shock for fans of the series.

Sharon has as many appearances on Chicago Med as anybody in the show's history, having endured plenty of dramatic situations besides this assassination attempt. Early Chicago Med Season 10 episodes have included plenty of material for Sharon, setting her up for another round of exciting action.

Once the series returns for the second half of Season 10, viewers are sure to get a quick update on Sharon's status as she fights back from the brink of death.

New episodes of Chicago Med will return to NBC in 2025. The first half of Season 10, along with the first nine seasons, can be streamed on Peacock.