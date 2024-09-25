The likes of S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt are back to lead the cast of Chicago Med's 2024 Fall season.

Over the last couple of seasons, Chicago Med has seen several big name characters leave, but - despite this - the team working in Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's emergency room is stronger than ever.

Season 10, which debuted on September 25, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025 on NBC, brings even more medical (and personal) drama for audiences to indulge in.

Every Main Character and Actor in Chicago Med 2024 Season

S. Epatha Merkerson - Gaffney Director Sharon Goodwin

S. Epatha Merkerson

S. Epatha Merkerson returns to Chicago Med for her tenth season on the series as Gaffney Director Sharon Goodwin.

Starting out as a well-meaning operating nurse in the Chicago medical system, Sharon Goodwin has risen the ranks to now be in charge of Chief of Patient and Medical Services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Outside of Chicago Med, Merkerson is best known for her work on Law & Order, Jacob's Ladder, and Steven Spielberg's Lincoln.

Oliver Platt - Dr. Daniel Charles

Oliver Platt

Season 10 sees series mainstay Oliver Platt back as Dr. Daniel Charles, the head of psychiatry at Gaffney.

Dr. Chalres has been key throughout the series, walking doctors through the psychiatric effects of various medical scenarios and providing guidance as one of the hospital's most senior practitioners.

Platt will be familiar to fans of FX's The Bear where he plays Uncle Jimmy, the foul-mouthed financier of the show's titular restaurant. He can also be seen in such hits as The Three Musketeers, Lake Placid, and Bicentennial Man.

Marlyne Barrett - Maggie Lockwood

Marlyne Barrett

Marlyne Barrett's Maggie Lockwood is back as well as one of Gaffney's most senior nurses.

Maggie is a former cancer patient who continues to work as the Emergency Department's charge nurse known for not holding anything back to any practicing students in the hospital.

Barrett's other credits include Law & Order, Gossip Girl, and Chicago Fire.

Jessy Schram - Dr. Hannah Asher

Jessy Schram

After joining the series in a recurring role back in Season 5, Jessy Schram's Dr. Hannah Asher has grown to become a regular part of the Chicago Med team.

Dr. Asher specializes in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, working as a Senior Attending of the New Emergency OB/GYN Service at Gaffney.

Schram can also be seen in Unstoppable, Mad Men, and One Upon a Time.

Steven Weber - Dr. Dean Archer

Steven Weber

Dr. Dean Archer (played by Steven Weber) is another relatively new addition to the Gaffney family in Chicago Med.

The experienced trauma surgeon arrived in Season 7, having gotten his medical training while working in the U.S. Navy alongside former Gaffney employee Dr. Ethan Choi.

Weber has also appeared in The Shining miniseries, Single White Female, and Wings.

Luke Mitchell - Dr. Mitchell Ripley

Luke Mitchell

After making his debut in Season 9, Dr. Mitchell Ripley is back in Season 10, being brought to life by Australian actor Luke Mitchell.

Dr. Ripley is an attending physician in Gaffney's Emergency Department who has a complicated and twisted past with Oliver Platt's Dr. Daniel Charles.

Mitchell has worked in Hollywood for nearly a decade after getting his start in the popular Australian soap opera, Home and Away, from 2009 to 2013. Since then he has popped up things like Agents of SHIELD, Blindspot, and Without Remorse among others.

Devin Kawaoka - Dr. Kai Tanaka-Reed

Devin Kawaoka

Devin Kawaoka plays Dr. Kai Tanaka-Reed, a surgical resident at Gaffneyt who thinks he knows it all. While still opinionated and hard-headed, since his introduction in Season 8, Dr. Tanaka-Reed has learned to heed the advice of his mentors better than before.

Kawaoka's other credits include Apple TV+'s Shrinking, Lucifer, and Goliath.

Lilah Richcreek Estrada - Dr. Nellie Cuevas

Lilah Richcreek Estrada

Another resident working within Gaffney's ranks is Dr. Nellie Cuevas (played by Lilah Richcreek Estrada). Dr. Cuevas works in the psychiatry department alongside Dr. Charles, bringing her youthful voice to a department that has gotten stuck in its ways a bit.

Estrada is best known for her work on other series like Dave, A Man on the Inside, and The Wonder Years reboot.

Brennan Brown - Dr. Sam Abrams

Brennan Brown

Brennan Brown marks yet another Chicago Med veteran along for the Season 10 ride. Brown has played Dr. Sam Abrams since Season 1, bringing to life the highly skilled and incredibly badass head of neurosurgery at Gaffney.

Brown has also appeared in Focus alongside Will Smith, as well as State of Play and The Man in the High Castle.

Sarah Ramos - Dr. Caitlin Lenox

Sarah Ramos

Sara Ramos is one of the major new additions making their debut in Chicago Med Season 10. Ramos plays Dr. Caitlin Lenox, an attending Emergency Department physician who is looking to whip Gaffney into shape.

Ramos' previous credits include The Bear, Parenthood, and HBO's Winning Time.

Darren Barnet - Dr. John Frost

Darren Barnet

Dr. John Frost (brought to life by Darren Barnet) also joins the fray in Season 10. He is described as a pediatric resident harboring a big secret. What that may be remains unseen, but audiences are surely in for a shock when they find out.

Barnet comes onto the scene in Chicago Med with credits on titles like Anyone But You, Grand Turismo, and Road House to his name.

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 continue to release every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, next day on Peacock.