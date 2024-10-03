Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2 adds ER veteran Sharif Atkins (who played Dr. Michael Gallant in the NBC drama) as its notable guest star.

The latest episode of Chicago Med dives deep into the ethical issues of hiring new staff amid layoffs while Ripley deals with the consequences of his drastic actions that put his career at risk. (read more about the cast of the 2024 episodes of Chicago Med Season 10).

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2, "Bite Your Tongue," premiered on NBC on October 2.

All Main Cast Members In Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2

S. Epatha Merkerson - Gaffney Director Sharon Goodwin

S. Epatha Merkerson

S. Epatha Merkerson returns as Director Sharon Goodwin, the Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services of Gaffney Medical Center.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2 sees Sharon dealing with laying people off from Gaffney while also confronting Dr. Charles about Ripley's violent history.

Merkerson's most recognizable role is playing Lieutenant Anita Van Buren in over 200 episodes of Law & Order. The actress also starred in Poker Face and Being Mary Jane.

Oliver Platt - Dr. Daniel Charles

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt reprises his role as Dr. Daniel Charles, the Head of Psychiatry at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Aside from dealing with Director Sharon Goodwin's concerns over Ripley, Dr. Charles also helps Dr. Asher with her patient: a pregnant woman who has not been taking her medication even though she has a history of schizophrenia.

Platt has credits in The Bear, Lake Placid, and Modern Family.

Marlyne Barrett - Maggie Lockwood

Marlyne Barrett

Marlyn Barrett portrays Maggie Lockwood, a veteran charge nurse at the Emergency Department of Gaffney Medical Center.

Maggie is heartbroken over the whole layoff situation at Gaffney while she also helps newcomer Dr. Frost to transfer his residency to Chicago Med.

Barrett is best known for her roles in Night Call, Heist, The Good Wife, and American Crime.

Jessy Schram - Dr. Hannah Asher

Jessy Schram

Dr. Hannah Asher (played by Jessy Schram) is a Senior Attending Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center who is back together with Dr. Ripley.

Asher tells Ripley that he needs to stop sacrificing his career for Sully because it appears that he is taking the fall for something that he did not do.

In a shocking move, Asher goes out of Ripley's back to tell the truth to the police, angering her boyfriend in the process.

Schram previously appeared in Mad Men, Once Upon a Time, and Unstoppable.

Steven Weber - Dr. Dean Archer

Steven Weber

Steven Weber is back as Dr. Dean Archer, the Chief of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center who now has a new rival in the workplace, Dr. Lenox.

After Season 10, Episode 1 revealed that he has to share leadership duties at the Emergency Department with Dr. Lenox, the pair tries their best to co-exist in the latest episode, but Archer clearly does not like his new co-chief.

Asher also approaches Dr. Archer to try and help with Ripley's situation, but he is not sure if he can help due to his new position as co-chief with Dr. Lenox.

Weber's notable credits include The Shining mini-series, Wings, and Single White Female.

Luke Mitchell - Dr. Mitchell Ripley

Luke Mitchell

At the center of Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2's story is Luke Mitchell's Dr. Mitchell Ripley. The character is under investigation after being linked to brutally beating up Pawel at the bar.

Ripley tells Asher that it was not him who beat up Pawel that night. Instead, it was his friends led by Sully who did the beating.

However, he wants to cover for Sully because he is aware that he has terminal disease and he does not want to see him spending his last days inside a jail cell.

If proven guilty, Ripley will lose his license and his job, but he seems unfazed by it even if Goodwin indefinitely suspended him after not giving any statement during the investigation.

Agents of SHIELD fans may recognize Mitchell for his role as Lincoln Campbell in the Marvel series.

The actor can also be seen in Blindspot, Without Remorse, and 7 Minutes.

Sarah Ramos - Dr. Caitlin Lenox

Sarah Ramos

Sarah Ramos is one of the newcomers of Chicago Med Season 10. She plays Dr. Caitlin Lenox, the new co-chief of the Emergency Department who (reluctantly) works side by side with Dr. Archer.

After firing one of the doctors in Episode 1 to announce her presence at Gaffney, Dr. Lenox continues her mean streak by sending Archer a memo at 10 p.m. while also running student doctor Naomi Howard to the ground.

Ramos appeared in The Bear, Parenthood, and HBO's Winning Time.

Darren Barnet - Dr. John Frost

Darren Barnet

Darren Barnet is another newcomer to the world of Chicago Med. He plays Dr. John Frost.

The character shines in Season 10, Episode 2 as someone who stands by his moral ideals when it comes to telling his patient about his terminal disease despite the parents' selfish actions to not tell their son about it.

Dr. Frost also finds himself in the middle of the whole workplace fiasco between Dr. Archer and Dr. Lenox as the two chiefs had different opinions over the matter with the terminal patient.

Barnet has credits in Anyone But You, Grand Turismo, and Road House to his name.

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut - Dr. Naomi Howard

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut portrays Dr. Naomi Howard, a student doctor at Gaffney who works in the Emergency Department.

In the latest episode, Dr. Howard is juggling between two patients under the supervision of the Emergency Department's co-chiefs, Dr. Archer and Dr. Lennox.

Chestnut can be seen in Star Trek: Picard, Cruel Summer, and Homeland.

Kevin Chacon - Max

Kevin Chacon

Kevin Chacon guest stars as Max, a football player who is complaining about rib pain. The character is also Dr. Frost's patient.

It is revealed that Max's cancer has returned after being in remission and he only had two to three months to live. While surgery can extend his life to six months, Frost said that it would render him in a wheelchair, essentially ending his career.

Chacon's major credits include American Sports Story, Brownsville Bred, and Santiago of the Seas.

Sharif Atkins - Joe Thomas

Sharif Atkins

Sharif Atkins joins the cast of Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2 as Joe Thomas, Max's father who refuses to tell his son that the cancer is back.

After Frost decides to bypass Max's parents to tell him the truth, Joe punches the doctor in the face which almost gets him arrested.

Atkins is known for playing Michael Gallant in 60 episodes of ER. The actor also appeared in The 4400, The Open House, and Me.

Crystal Lee Brown - Gina Thomas

Crystal Lee Brown

Crystal Lee Brown appears as Gina Thomas, Joe's wife and Max's mother who also did not tell the truth about her son's terminal condition.

Brown's notable credits include The Good Lord Bird, Mindhunter, and Hidden Figures.

Daniel Dorr - Sully

Daniel Dorr

Daniel Dorr plays Sully, Ripley's friend who is the main culprit behind beating up Pawel. He also has a terminal disease, meaning that his days are numbered.

Fans may recognize Dorr for his roles in Grey Rabbit, Alien Intervention, and Here Be Dragons.

John Earl Jelks - Dr. Dennis Washington

John Earl Jelks

John Earl Jelks returns as Dr. Dennis Washington, Sharon Goodwin's current boyfriend and the Division Chief of Hematology/Oncology at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Washington appears in Season 10, Episode 2 to help Dr. Frost with his patient, Max. He also comforts Goodwin about the layoffs.

Jelks appeared in New Amsterdam, True Detective, and Exhibiting Forgiveness.

Leslie Perez - Cadet Inez Herrera

Leslie Perez

Leslie Perez brings Cadet Inez Herrera to life in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 2.

She is Dr. Howard's patient who suffered a broken ankle, but it is later revealed that she passed out due to ingesting a bad batch of weed.

Perez has credits in Chicago P.D. and Es Un Show.

Marci Miller - Kendall Lange

Marci Miller

Marci Miller guest stars as Kendall Lange, Dr. Asher's patient who is a pregnant mom and has a history of schizophrenia.

It has been confirmed that Kendall hasn't been taking her meds which is why Asher and Charles are concerned over the safety of her baby.

Miller appeared in Days of Our Lives, Most Likely to Die, and The Amateur.

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 continue to be released every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, the next day on Peacock.