Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 17 Cast & Guest Stars (Pictures)

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17 sees Steven Weber taking the spotlight as Dr. Dean Archer while Luigi Sottile and Amy Acker serve as notable guest stars.

In "The Book of Archer," the One Chicago medical drama series on NBC focuses on Dr. Archer as he is tasked to take over as Chief of the Emergency Department of Gaffney for one day after Dr. Lenox takes personal time off.

As he deals with an understaffed team, Dr. Archer must navigate the ups and downs while keeping it together after learning about a tragic death.

Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 17 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

David Berman - Paramedic Corey

David Berman

David Berman stars as Corey, the paramedic who brings Milo Pradera to Gaffney Medical Center's Emergency Room.

Berman's most recognizable role is playing Assistant ME David Phillips in CSI.

The actor also appeared in Vanished, Daybreak, and Outside Sales.

Kim Quindlen - Traveling Nurse Kacy

Kim Quindlen

Kim Quindlen makes her Chicago Med debut as Traveling Nurse Kacy, a new recruit at Gaffney who helps Maggie's team of nurses.

Quindlen can be seen in What We Do in the Shadows, Kim's Big Date, and The Great Outdoors.

Nye Dow - Astrid Ellison

Nye Dow

Astrid Ellison (played by Nye Dow) is Dr. Lenox's patient with terminal illness who has no family.

Chicago Med is Dow's major on-screen credit outside of an appearance in Not Another Black Movie.

Amy Acker - Heather Williams

Amy Acker

Amy Acker plays Heather Williams, the mother of Milo's donor who agrees to talk to him to calm him down after concerns over his new heart.

Acker is known for her roles as Winifred Burkle in Angel, Root in Person of Interest, and Kelly Peyton in Alias.

Evan Arnold - Leonard Schmidt

Evan Arnold

Evan Arnold plays Leonard Schmidt of the Gaffney Medical Center's IT Department.

Arnold's past credits include Close to Home, 2002's Spider-Man, and Garfield: The Movie.

Jaydon Clark - Milo Pradera

Jaydon Clark

Jaydon Clark joins the cast of Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17 as Milo Pradera, a 12-year-old patient of Dr. Archer who is having problems with his heart after receiving a transplant six months ago.

Clark's other notable credits include The Rookie and Mystery League.

Michael Engberg - Chris Pradera

Michael Engberg

Michael Engberg plays Chris Pradera, Milo's concerned father, in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17.

Engberg's notable credits include The Restaurant, Chicago Fire, and Airtight.

Carla Abruzzo - Jessie Pradera

Carla Abruzzo

Carla Abruzzo's Jessie Pradera is Milo's mother who blames her ex-husband for their son's condition.

Abruzzo has credits in For Hannah, See You Soon, and Never Stop Talking.

Carmen Flood - Laurel Cochran

Carmen Flood

Carmen Flood joins the cast as Laurel Cochran, a pregnant woman who is accidentally electrocuted.

After an analysis from Dr. Asher, it looks like Laurel has an unchecked mass on her ovary.

Flood's notable credits include Law & Order, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Long Slow Exhale.

Alfredo J. Ruiz - Billy Cochran

Alfredo J. Ruiz

Billy Cochran is the husband of Laurel Cochran, who is concerned over her wife's well-being after discovering a tumor in her ovary.

Chicago Med is Ruiz's lone major acting credit.

Jessy Schram - Dr. Hannah Asher

Jessy Schram

Chicago Med mainstay Jessy Schram reprises her role as Dr. Hannah Asher, a Senior Attending Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Asher is the first to learn about Dr. Archer's situation, where she learned about his ex-wife's death.

Schram also starred in Mad Men, Once Upon a Time, and Unstoppable.

Sarah Ramos - Dr. Caitlin Lenox

Sarah Ramos

Sarah Ramos returns as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, the Chief of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Medical Center.

She took a personal leave to be with a terminal patient she treated during her shift.

Ramos' previous credits include The Bear, Parenthood, and HBO's Winning Time Season 2.

Luigi Sottile - Sean Archer

Luigi Sottile

After appearing as part of the cast of Chicago Med Season 9 finale, Luigi Sottile returns as Sean Archer, Dean's son.

Sean is the one who breaks the news to his father that his mom is now gone, and he has to deal with everything alone because he is currently in Miami.

Sottile's notable credits include Chicago P.D., All Happy Families, and It's a Man's World.

Steven Weber - Dr. Dean Archer

Steven Weber

Steven Weber's Dr. Dean Archer is pushed to the forefront in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17 as the temporary Chief of the Emergency Department after taking over from Dr. Lenox for a day.

Aside from having to deal with an overwhelming amount of cases, Dr. Archer also has to grapple with the unexpected death of his wife, who is based in Miami.

While he initially decides not to tell his boss, Sharon Goodwin, about his personal matter, his grief eventually takes a toll on her (read more about his exit scare from Chicago Med here).

Weber is best known for his roles in The Shining mini-series, Wings, and Single White Female.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 17:

S. Epatha Merkerson - Sharon Goodwin

Oliver Platt - Dr. Daniel Charles

Marlyne Barrett - Maggie Lockwood

Darren Barnet - Dr. John Frost

Sarah Ramos - Dr. Lenox

The next episode of Chicago Med will premiere on Wednesday, April 9, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC before streaming on Peacock the next day.