General Hospital alum and Sons of Anarchy star Jeff Kober joins the cast of Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 13.

Episode 13, "I Think I Know You But Do I Really,” juggles several storylines, such as the introduction of Ripley and Charles' new patient who is a high-risk prisoner, Crockett receiving some shocking news, and Burt's worsening condition.

Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 13 premiered on NBC on May 22.

Every Main Cast Member of Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13

Marlyne Barrett - Maggie Lockwood

Marlyne Barrett reprises her role as Maggie Lockwood, a charge nurse at the Emergency Department who has her fair share of ups and downs in her professional and personal life.

After Maggie's marriage with Ben ended in divorce, she is still navigating what's next for her.

In Season 9, Episode 3, Maggie helps Dr. Crockett Marcel move forward with life after learning about the death of his former patient.

Barrett is best known for her roles in Night Call, Heist, The Good Wife, and American Crime.

S. Epatha Merkerson - Sharon Goodwin

S. Epatha Merkerson stars as Sharon Goodwin, the Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Sharon is still struggling to come to terms with the fact that her ex-husband, Bert, is showing no signs of improvement from his condition.

She confides with her current boyfriend, Dennis, about the necessary steps, and she agrees that it is time to move Burt to somewhere where he can be properly treated.

Merkerson's most recognizable role is playing Lieutenant Anita Van Buren in over 200 episodes of Law & Order. The actress also starred in Poker Face and Being Mary Jane.

Oliver Platt - Dr. Daniel Charles

Dr. Daniel Charles (played by Oliver Platt) is the Head of Psychiatry at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and Sharon Goodwin's close friend.

Dr. Charles clashes with Ripley over Doug's (the prisoner) case of dementia since the former does not want to advocate for treatment and transfer to a mental hospital for the medical center's new patient.

Little does Ripley know that Charles has been using his connections and expertise to push forth better conditions in prison for years.

Platt can be seen in The Bear, Lake Placid, and Modern Family.

Jeff Kober - Doug Green

Chicago Med's notable guest star of the week is Jeff Kober. The actor brings Doug Green to life in the Season 9 finale.

Doug is a high-risk prisoner who is taken to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center since he has multiple physical injuries after being beaten by his fellow inmates. It is later revealed that he has late-stage dementia.

Kober previously appeared as Joe in The Walking Dead, Jacob Hale, Jr. in Sons of Anarchy, and Sgt. Evan "Dodger" Winslow in China Beach.

Dominic Rains - Dr. Crockett Marcel

Chicago Med mainstay Dominic Rains plays Dr. Crockett Marcel, an Attending Physician in General Surgery at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Crockett's storyline in the season finale centers around grieving over his former patient's death (who is a teenage boy). After the kid died, his father committed suicide.

Crockett confides with Maggie about the whole ordeal, opening up about the feeling of losing a child all over again.

Rains has over 60 credits to his name, with roles in Burn Country, Modern Persuasion, and Agents of SHIELD.

Steven Weber - Dr. Dean Archer

Steven Weber is back as Dr. Dean Archer in the Chicago Med Season 9 finale.

Dr. Archer is the Head of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The season finale sees Dr. Archer treating a patient from Margo's facility who deals with drug addiction. His son, Sean, does not take it lightly that Dean is taking care of the drug addict with care unlike his treatment toward him in the past.

Fans may recognize Weber for his roles in The Shining mini-series, Wings, and Single White Female.

Jessy Schram - Dr. Hannah Asher

Dr. Hannah Asher is a Senior Attending Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The character is played on-screen by Jessy Schram.

Aside from her romance subplot with Dr. Ripley, Dr. Asher treats a woman whose pregnancy is in danger after being involved in an accident.

Schram is known for her roles in Mad Men, Once Upon a Time, and Unstoppable.

Luke Mitchell - Dr. Mitch Ripley

Luke Mitchell plays Dr. Mitch Ripley, a physician in the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

In the season finale, Dr. Ripley teams up with Dr. Asher to treat a high-risk prisoner who has late-stage dementia.

He races against time to find suitable treatment since not doing so could potentially lead to the other prisoners beating him up due to non-compliance.

Agents of SHIELD fans may recognize Mitchell for his role as Lincoln Campbell in the Marvel series. The actor can also be seen in Blindspot, Without Remorse, and 7 Minutes.

Luigi Sottile - Sean Archer

Luigi Sottile plays Sean, the son of Dr. Dean Archer who starts fresh after being a convicted felon.

In the season finale, Sean is disappointed over the fact that his friend, Dustin, is using drugs again.

He transfers this anger toward his father since he believes that he is taking it easy on the patient unlike what he did in the past.

Sottile's notable credits include Chicago P.D., All Happy Families, and It's a Man's World.

Brad Beyer - Officer Tighe Willis

Brad Beyer appears in the Season 9 finale as Officer Tighe Willis, Doug's police escort while he is being treated at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Beyer is known for his roles in The General's Daughter, Jericho, and 42.

John Earl Jelks - Dr. Dennis Washington

John Earl Jelks joins the cast of Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 13 as Dr. Dennis Washington, Sharon Goodwin's current boyfriend and the Division Chief of Hematology/Oncology at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Dennis appears in the season finale to remind Sharon that he can help her with her current situation with her ex-husband, noting that he will stay with her through the bad times and not just the good ones.

Jelks has credits in New Amsterdam, True Detective, and Exhibiting Forgiveness.

Daniel Dorr - Robert Sullivan

Daniel Dorr is part of the cast as Robert Sullivan, an old friend of Dr. Ripley who confronts him about letting Pawel away with a lawsuit.

Dorr can be seen in Fury, 20th Century Women, and Here Be Dragons.

All episodes of Chicago Med Season 9 are available to stream on Peacock.

