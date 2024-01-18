Chicago Med is officially back in 2024, and with it comes a group of returning actors led by Marlyne Barrett and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Chicago Med Season 9 aired its first episode on NBC on Wednesday, January 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

The TV show, which is a spin-off of other shows set in the same universe such as Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Justice, comes from the mind of Law & Order's Dick Wolf and follows the everyday lives of Chicago's most skilled medical team.

Every Main Actor & Character in Chicago Med Season 9

Marlyne Barrett - Maggie Lockwood

NBC

Marlyne Barrett's Maggie Lockwood is a charge nurse at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Barrett has been a part of the show since Season 1.

At the end of Season 8, Maggie finally decided to move on from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and started looking for a new job. She eventually landed an interview at a new hospital, so fans are eager to see where her character will go in Season 9.

Maggie is married to Ben Campbell, a character that first appeared in Season 5.

Barrett is best known for her roles in Night Call, Heist, and Hitch.

S. Epatha Merkerson - Sharon Goodwin

NBC

S. Epatha Merkerson's Sharon Goodwin is the Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Sharon first appeared in a Season 3 episode of Chicago Fire titled "I Am the Apocalypse" which came out in April 2015. The actress was later brought back in the pilot episode of Chicago Med and has been a recurring character ever since.

In Season 8, Sharon revealed that she has been dealing with Type 2 diabetes while also having to deal with the investors that took over the hospital and forced its employees to turn it into a cash grab instead of the proper medical center that it always served as.

However, the investors were forced to sell, so Sharon will likely spend much of Season 9 trying to fix what was broken.

Merkerson can also be seen in Law & Order and Lincoln.

Oliver Platt - Dr. Daniel Charles

NBC

Oliver Platt portrays Dr. Daniel Charles and is another recurring character who first appeared in Chicago Med's pilot episode.

Daniel is the Head of Psychiatry at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and has made multiple appearances across the other three Chicago shows.

Daniel is extremely close friends with Sharon.

Platt's other roles include The Three Musketeers, Lake Placid, and Bicentennial Man.

Dominic Rains - Dr. Crockett Marcel

NBC

Dr. Crockett Marcel is the Attending Physician in General Surgery at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and is portrayed by actor Dominic Rains.

Like other characters, Crockett is now a main character of Chicago Med. However, Rains didn't make his first appearance in the show until Season 5's "Never Going Back to Normal" episode.

Dr. Marcel is known for not always following the rules, and many fans have often questioned his ethics due to the alcohol that he keeps with him in his hospital locker.

However, many also look at the character with a lot of sympathy considering his daughter died at an extremely young age due to Leukemia.

Rains is best known for his roles in A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Burn Country, and The Taqwacores.

Steven Weber - Dr. Dean Archer

NBC

Steven Weber's Dr. Dean Archer is the Head of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The character was introduced during the Season 6 episode titled "Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons."

Dean Archer is one of the most polarizing characters in Chicago Med. After starting as someone who openly criticized people with mental health issues or any symptoms that weren't physical, he finally started to grow on fans by the end of Season 8.

However, it was revealed that Dean is suffering from end-stage renal disease, so his time on the show may be limited.

Weber can also be seen as an actor in Stephen King's The Shining, Single White Female, and Hamburger Hill.

Jessy Schram - Dr. Hannah Asher

NBC

Jessy Schram's Dr. Hannah Asher is another main character in Chicago Med. Like Dean Archer, Hannah first appeared in Season 5 of the hit show as a Senior Attending Obstetrician-Gynecologist.

Hannah struggled with a heroin addiction during her early appearances in Chicago Med. After finally going to rehab and getting sober in Season 6, the character returned in Season 7 and has been at Gaffney ever since.

Schram is best known for her roles in Unstoppable, Once Upon a Time, and Mad Men.

Sasha Roiz - Jack Dayton

NBC

Jack Dayton founded Dayton Corporation and was an investor in Gaffney during Chicago Med Season 8. Actor Sasha Roiz plays the character.

Many fans despised Jack for turning the hospital into a money-first medical center. Still, his reputation only worsened after he implemented his invention known as OR 2.0, an advanced surgery unit that may have caused the death of one of the show's characters.

Jack ultimately sold his share of the hospital, meaning it will likely no longer be a for-profit hospital.

Roiz can also be seen in The Day After Tomorrow, Land of the Dead, and Pompeii.

Luke Mitchell - Dr. Mitch Ripley

NBC

Dr. Mitch Ripley is a physician in the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and is played by actor Luke Mitchell.

Mitch has yet to appear in Chicago Med, but executive producer Andy Schneider stated in an interview with NBC Insider that fans can expect him to have "an old and difficult relationship with Dr. Charles:"

"It turns out that he has an old and difficult relationship with Dr. Charles. And he carries some resentment to Charles for that past. Charles himself has to do some soul searching, and kind of reflect on how he treated people in the past."

Mitchell is best known for his roles in Blindspot, Without Remorse, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Luigi Sottile - Sean Archer

NBC

Luigi Sottile's Sean Archer is the son of Dr. Dean Archer. Before becoming a valet at Gaffney, the character was a convicted felon who served time in prison on drug charges.

Sean first appeared in Season 8 and is expected to have a recurring role in Season 9, where his relationship with his father will likely be more fleshed out.

Sottile was also an actor in Chicago P.D. and All Happy Families.

[ Full Cast of Chicago Fire 2024 - Season 12 Main Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

[ Full Cast of Chicago P.D. 2024 - Season 11 Main Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Chicago Med Season 9 will air new episodes throughout early 2024 on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.