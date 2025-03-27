Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16 introduces an exciting batch of guest stars led by The Blacklist alum Deirdre Lovejoy, Glee star Jessalyn Gilsig, and The Peripheral's Adelind Horan.

In "Poster Child," NBC's medical drama sees Sharon Goodwin dealing with the return of the mother of her former patients with whom she has past issues.

Elsewhere, Doctors Frost and Charles encounter a patient struggling with his sexuality while Lenox treats a woman who has been in a coma for over 20 years.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16 premiered on NBC on March 26.

Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 16 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star

Courtney Rioux - Paramedic Courtney

Courtney Rioux

Courtney Rioux is back as Courtney, the paramedic who brought in Josephine Tucker after suffering from a coma.

Rioux's past major credits include NightLights, Two Days in February, and Saint Frances.

Marie Tredway - Nurse Trini

Marie Tredway returns as Trini, a mainstay nurse from Gaffney assigned to assist Josephine Tucker.

Chicago Med is Tredway's most notable credit.

Cian Evans-Grayson - Bartender

Cian Evans-Grayson

Cian Evans-Grayson briefly appears as the bartender of the local bar celebrating Dr. Naomi Howard's new assignment.

Chicago Med is Evans-Grayson's lone major acting credit.

Cesar Jaime - Paramedic Cesar

Cesar Jaime

Cesar Jaime plays Cesar, a paramedic who works together with Courtney.

Jaime has credits in Mr. Throwback, Empire, and The Giggles.

Melanie McNulty - Josephine Tucker

Melanie McNulty

Joining the cast of Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16 is Melanie McNulty as Josephine Tucker, Goodwin's former patient who has been in comatose for 22 years after being involved in a car accident.

McNulty previously appeared in Goodbye Janet, Malady, and Rendezvous in Chicago.

Brendan Hines - Dr. Nicholas Hayes

Brendan Hines

Brendan Hines returns to play Dr. Nicholas Hayes, a lead surgeon who handles complex medical cases at Gaffney Medical Center (such as the case involving the conjoined twins in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10).

Hayes is the one who informs Dr. Naomi Howard about finally being matched into a department. There is also a big hint in the episode that Hayes may be romantically interested in Dr. Lenox.

Hines is best known for his roles in The Tick, Lie to Me, and Scandal.

Logan Miller - Kip Lenox

Logan Miller

Kip Lenox (played by Logan Miller) is Caitlin's brother, who gives her some solid advice about living life to the fullest.

Miller has over 50 credits, with roles in Escape Room, Room 104, and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.

Jessalyn Gilsig - Ainsley Towne

Jessalyn Gilsig

Jessalyn Gilsig guest stars as Ainsley Towne, an actress and Dr. Frost's co-star who previously portrayed his mother in his hit TV show.

Ainsley returns to Chicago to try and reconnect with Dr. Frost because they had an intimate relationship in the past.

Gilsig is best known for playing major characters in Glee, Vikings, and Nip/Tuck.

Deirdre Lovejoy - Angela Tucker

Deirdre Lovejoy

Deirdre Lovejoy joins the cast of Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16 as Angela Tucker, Josephine's mother, who had a previous clash with Sharon Goodwin in terms of her daughter's treatment for her coma.

Angela is heartbroken over her daughter's current state, with her still mad at Goodwin over what happened.

Lovejoy is part of the cast of Station 19, Raising Dion, The Blacklist, and The Wire.

Adam Aalderks - Henry Russell

Adam Aalderks

Adam Aalderks portrays Henry Russell, the father of a young boy who is struggling with his sexuality.

Aalders' past notable credits include Fire Country, Ballers, and S.W.A.T.

Adelind Horan - Jessica Russell

Adelind Horan

Jessica Russell is the mother of a young boy who would rather let her son hurt himself than admit that he's gay. The character is played on-screen by Adelind Horan.

Horan also starred in The Peripheral, The Pioneers, and The Punisher.

Wesley Holloway - Liam Russell

Wesley Holloway

Wesley Holloway joins the cast as Liam Russell, a 12-year-old boy who took medications to "fix himself" because his mother doesn't want him to be gay.

Holloway has credits in She Said, Meet Cute, and Terrifier 2.

Brennan Brown - Dr. Abrams

Brennan Brown

Brennan Brown has been a mainstay cast member of Chicago Med as Dr. Abrams, the head of neurosurgery at Gaffney.

Dr. Abrams works alongside Dr. Lenox in treating Katherine Tucker after finding out that she also had a tumor.

Brown has also appeared in Focus, State of Play, and The Man in the High Castle.

S. Epatha Merkerson - Sharon Goodwin

S. Epatha Merkerson

S. Epatha Merkerson reprises her role as Sharon Goodwin, the Executive Director of Patient and Medical Services of Gaffney Medical Center, in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16.

Goodwin encounters the mother of her former patient whom she had past issues.

It turns out that it was Goodwin who previously advocated for surgery for her patient's daughter, who got in a car accident, but it led to that patient going into a coma.

Goodwin blamed herself for it, and it haunted her ever since.

Merkerson's most recognizable role is playing Lieutenant Anita Van Buren in over 200 episodes of Law & Order.

The actress can also be seen in Poker Face and Being Mary Jane.

Oliver Platt - Dr. Daniel Charles

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt returns as Dr. Daniel Charles, the Head of Psychiatry at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

In Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16, Dr. Charles helps out a recovering Dr. Ripley after being involved in a heart-racing rescue mission in the past episode (read more about what happened to Chicago Med's Dr. Ripley here).

He also has to go out of his way to help a 12-year-old patient who has suffered from unexpected vomiting after trying to "fix himself" due to struggling with his sexuality.

Platt's notable credits include The Bear, Lake Placid, and Modern Family.

Sarah Ramos - Dr. Caitlin Lenox

Sarah Ramos

Sarah Ramos is back as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, the head of the Emergency Department of the Gaffney Medical Center.

Lenox is the main doctor assigned to Angela Tucker's comatose daughter while she continues to forge a strong bond with her brother.

Ramos is also part of the cast of The Bear, Parenthood, and HBO's Winning Time.

Darren Barnet - Dr. John Frost

Darren Barnet

Darren Barnet's Dr. John Frost has his own demons from his past to deal with in the new Chicago Med episode.

After reuniting with his co-star from his TV show days (who played his mom then), it is later revealed that he was involved in a romantic relationship with her despite him being a minor during their time together.

Frost has to contend with the fact that their relationship was a mistake, and the past should stay in the past.

Fans may recognize Barnet for his roles in Anyone But You, Grand Turismo, and Road House.

Here are the other main actors who appeared in Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16:

Luke Mitchell - Dr. Mitchell Ripley

Marlyne Barrett - Maggie Lockwood

Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut - Dr. Naomi Howard

The next episode of Chicago Med will premiere on Wednesday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC before streaming on Peacock the next day.