The Bear Season 3, Episode 10 (the season finale) features a jam-packed cast of returning actors, guest stars, and world-renowned chefs.

The Season 3 finale, "Forever," revolves around the final dinner at Chef Andrea Terry's restaurant before it closes for good. The gathering highlights a few unexpected faces and familiar ones that trigger drama and humor, and ignite past trauma for Carmy.

The Bear Season 3 premiered on Hulu on June 26.

Every Main Cast Member of The Bear Season 3 Episode 10

Jeremy Allen White - Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White returns to lead the cast of The Bear Season 3 as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, the head chef who is known for his tenacious personality yet a renowned expert in the four corners of the kitchen.

Carmy has a lot going on in Season 3's finale as he pays tribute to his former mentor while confronting another in an intense-filled clash.

The latter chef who Carmy spots at the funeral dinner is Joel McHale's Chef David (aka the chef in New York who has been the cause of his mental struggles ever since the show began).

Outside of The Bear, White's most recognizable role is playing Lip Gallagher in Shameless. The actor also appeared in The Iron Claw, The Rental, and Homecoming.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach reprises his role as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich, Carmy's "cousin" and the former head manager at "The Original Beef."

Richie appears in Season 3, Episode 10 to support Carmy in attending Chef Terry's funeral dinner.

He does not spend a lot of time with the other well-known chefs, though, as he hangs out with the rest of the Ever staff in the kitchen, most notably Jessica (Sarah Ramos) as sparks fly between them.

Moss-Bachrach is set to make his MCU debut soon as Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four. The actor's other credits include The Punisher, Girls, and Andor.

Ayo Edebiri - Sydney Adamu

Ayo Edebiri

Rounding out The Bear's main trio is Ayo Edebiri's Sydney Adamu, a highly skilled chef who is one of Carmy's loyal partners in the series.

In The Bear's Season 3 finale, Sydney attends Chef Terry's funeral dinner at Ever and she participates in sharing stories with other real-life chefs in the show.

Sydney also has to contemplate Chef Adam Shapiro's offer for her to leave The Bear for good and be the chef de cuisine for his restaurant.

Edebiri recently voiced Envy in Pixar's Inside Out 2. The actress' other notable credits include Bottoms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Clone High.

Thomas Keller - Chef Thomas

Thomas Keller

Thomas Keller guest stars in The Bear Season 3, Episode 10 as himself, appearing in a flashback sequence where he advises a young Carmy about proper wishbone removal during his stint at the French Laundry.

Keller made history as the only American chef to have been awarded simultaneous three-star Michelin ratings for his two different restaurants. He has seven Michelin stars in total.

Sarah Ramos - Jessica

Sarah Ramos

Sarah Ramos joins the cast of The Bear Season 3 as Jessica, a kitchen crew member at the expedite station at the fine dining restaurant where Richie spent time learning about the ins and outs of fine dining in Season 2.

Jessica reunites with Richie in the finale as they hang out behind the scenes and it appears that romance is in the cards for the pair.

Ramos previously appeared in 60 episodes of Parenthood as Haddie Braverman. The actress can also be seen in City Girl, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Babylon.

Liza Colon-Zayas - Tina

Liza Colon-Zayas

Part of the core cast of The Bear ever since the beginning is Liza Colon-Zayas as Tina.

Tina is a chef who worked for The Beef and The Bear in the present day. She also acts as the team's motherly figure who embraces Sydney's drive and openness to new ideas.

Tina appears in the finale during Sydney's party as she has a good time with the rest of her peers.

Colon-Zayas previously appeared in IF, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Titans.

Lionel Boyce - Marcus

Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce appears as Marcus, The Bear's premier pastry chef who is trained by Luca in Season 3. He joins the team at Sydney's party in the finale.

Boyce is known for his roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Jellies, and Loiter Squad.

Matty Matheson - Neil Fak

Matty Matheson

Real-life Canadian chef Matty Matheson reprises his role as Neil Fak, a reliable handyman of The Beef, a cheerful waiter of The Bear, and a family friend of the Berzattos.

Alongside his workmates at The Beef, Fak joins them in Sydney's party to have the time of his life.

Matheson's other acting credits include Craig of the Creek and Workin' Moms.

Joel McHale - Chef David

Joel McHale

Joel McHale returns to the world of The Bear as Chef David, Carmy's former overbearing boss who is the main reason for his mental struggles.

In an unexpected twist, Chef David is one of the guests attending Chef Terry's event.

Carmy confronts Chef David about his problems, but David dismisses him by telling him that he does not think about Carmy at all and all he ever did in the past was to make him a great chef.

McHale is perhaps best known for his role as Jeff Winger in Community. The actor also starred in Animal Control, Stargirl, and Black Box.

Olivia Colman - Chef Andrea Terry

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman appears in The Bear Season 3 as Chef Andrea Terry, Carmy and Luca's trainer and Richie's newfound mentor in Season 2.

Chef Terry is the head chef of Ever who decides to close the restaurant. She also hosts the funeral dinner that gathers all the best chefs in Chicago.

Colman has over 120 credits to her name, with roles in The Crown, Secret Invasion, Wonka, and The Lobster.

Will Poulter - Chef Luca

Will Poulter

Will Poulter portrays Chef Luca in The Bear Season 3. He is Carmy's former rival who also trained Marcus in Season 2.

Chef Luca appears in the finale as one of the attendees of Chef Terry's funeral dinner for Ever. Luca even tries to pick the mind of Chef Grant Achatz about tips and tricks on how to become a famous chef, but the conversation does not last long.

Poulter is best known for his roles as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Kenny in We're the Millers, and Gally in The Maze Runner.

Grant Achatz

Grant Achatz

2002 Food & Wine Best Chef Grant Achatz guest stars as himself in The Bear Season 3, Episode 10.

Grant is hounded by questions by Will Poulter's Chef Luca during the event, asking him about his secrets in the kitchen and how to become successful.

Achatz owns his three Michelin-starred restaurants, Alinea, in Chicago.

Adam Shapiro - Chef Adam

Adam Shapiro

Adam Shapiro stars as Chef Adam in The Bear Season 3 finale.

Chef Adam is the chef de cuisine of Ever who has been eyeing Sydney to become the head chef of a new restaurant that he is set to open.

Shapiro can be seen in The Rookie, The Continental, and Never Have I Ever.

Kevin Boehm

Kevin Boehm

Kevin Boehm is part of the star-studded guest lineup of The Bear Season 3's finale.

The chef appears as himself during Chef Terry's funeral dinner and he socializes with Carmy before the event begins.

Boehm is the co-founder and co-owner of Boka Restaurant Group and the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi

Christina Tosi is the CEO and owner of Milk Bar. The two-time James Beard award-winning chef appears as one of the guests of Chef Terry's funeral dinner for Ever.

Tosi's other on-screen credits include MasterChef and Bake Squad.

Anna Posey

Anna Posey

As a pastry chef and illustrator at Elske restaurant in Chicago, Anna Posey has a knack for making delicious desserts through her modern techniques.

Anna guest stars as one of the chefs in the roundtable discussion at Ever's funeral dinner.

Rosio Sanchez

Rosio Sanchez

Rosio Sanchez is one of the real-life chefs who guest stars in the Season 3 finale.

Rosio is known as Denmark's Queen of Mexican Food and she runs two acclaimed Mexican restaurants in Copenhagen. She is also a Chicago native.

Will Guidara

Will Guidara

Will Guidara makes a surprise appearance in The Bear Season 3, Episode 10 as one of the guests at Ever's funeral dinner.

Aside from being co-owner of Eleven Madison Park, Guidara also serves as one of the producers of The Bear.

In his lone scene, Guidara discusses the controlled chaos that is a frequent sequence inside a kitchen.

Genie Kwon

Genie Kwon

New Orleans native Genie Kwon is a pastry chef who made history with her husband, Tim Flores, after their modern Filipino restaurant (Kasama) received a Michelin star.

Kwon appears as one of the attendees at the funeral dinner.

Malcolm Livingston II

Malcolm Livingston II

Another real-life chef who appears in the finale is Malcolm Livingston II.

Livingston is the former head pastry chef at Noma who is now venturing on his own project named August Novelties, mainly focusing on non-dairy ice cream.

All episodes of The Bear Season 3 are now streaming on Hulu.

