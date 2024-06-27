Much of The Bear's lovable cast of characters and A-list actors are back for Season 3.

Following world-class chef Carmy Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen-White) as he takes over his family's humble Chicago sandwich shop, the hit FX and Hulu series has wowed audiences since it first debuted in June 2022.

After a year-long wait, season 3 is finally here, showcasing Carmy and his misfit kitchen staff as they shut down their family-run greasy spoon join for something a little more high-brow.

Every Main Character and Actor in The Bear Season 3

Jeremy Allen White - Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

FX

Jeremy Allen White plays The Bear's central chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. After working in some of the world's most prestigious restaurants Carmy comes home after the death of his brother to run his family's small-time Italian Beef spot, The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

After trying to keep the Chicago-based dive afloat for two seasons, Carmy made a big decision in Season 2, deciding to flip the restaurant, keep its staff, and turn it into one of Chicago's finest dining establishments.

According to White himself (said as a part of The Bear Season 3's virtual press conference), Season 3 will see Camry "continuing to do what he does best" and be "incredibly avoidant of all the issues that he has going on" while operating a restaurant:

"Carmy is like continuing to do what he does best, I think, which is like be incredibly avoidant of all the issues that he has going on."

White is best known for his work in hits like The Iron Claw, Shameless, and The Rental.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich

FX

Starting as one of Carmy's biggest skeptics is his cousin Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich (played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Richie has liked working at The Original Beef and the laissez-faire lifestyle that comes with it.

While he is slow to accept the changes Carmy wants to make to the family business, the switch from low-level greasy spoon diner to Michelin-ready purveyor of haute cuisine ignites a passion in Richie.

Bachrach told the press leading into the show that the changes from Season 2 will stick in Season 3, as he has "been exposed to a more evolved way of being:"

"Richie is in a place where he's sort of seen...he's been exposed to a more evolved way of being, and I think he kind of sees a path to head towards. But it's one thing to see the path and it's another thing to walk it. So, I think, like any kind of personal growth, it's forward and back and there's not a kind of clear and one-direction path."

Moss-Bachrach previously appeared in shows like HBO's Girls and Netflix's The Punisher, but his biggest break yet is about to come when he plays The Thing in Marvel Studio's upcoming Fantastic Four film.

Ayo Edebiri - Sydney Adamu

FX

Despite the leaky pipes, chips in the paint, and lackluster day-to-day operations, it is Ayo Edebiri's enterprising young chef Sydney Adamu who sees the potential of Carmy and the Beef from the very beginning.

Sydney joined Season 1 as a mere stagiaire, excited to learn under the wing of a great chef like Carmy Berzatto. That, however, has completely changed in Season 3 as she is now one of Carmy's closest culinary collaborators and one of the driving forces of the new Bear restaurant venture.

While working alongside one of her heroes has been exciting for the foodie, Sydney has started to see some cracks in her mentors way of working (per Edebiri's comments from the show's virtual press conference for Season 3):

"One of the things in the season that we sort of deal with is what it means to Sydney and what that next step would mean for her relationship with Carmy, who's somebody that I think she really has looked up to but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with. And it's I think a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together. So yeah, I think that's sort of something that you'll see."

Edebiri is one of the brightest young voices on the rise in comedy. The Emmy award-winning actress has shot to prominence on the back of work in projects like Inside Out 2, Bottoms, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Liza Colon-Zayas - Tina

FX

Tina (Played by Liza Colon Zayas) is one of the old-time chefs stuck in her ways at The Beef when Carmy comes in wanting to make changes. While hesitant about the young chef's drive and new ideas, she eventually accepts them and sees the vision of both him and Ayo Edebiri's Sydney.

Colon-Zayas could be seen this summer as Janet in John Krasinski IF. Her other credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and DC's Titans.

Lionel Boyce - Marcus

FX

Lionel Boyce's Marcus has been open to the changes made at The Beef since the very beginning. He is now the restaurant's (now known as The Bear) premiere pastry chef, following a stint working under a prestigious patissier in Copenhagen, Denmark in Season 2.

Boyce can also be seen in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Jellies, and Loiter Squad.

Abbey Elliott - Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

FX

Abbey Elliot takes on the role of Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto in The Bear. Sugar the well-meaning sister of Jeremy Allen White's Carmy who is dealing with the death of their other brother Michael in her own way. In Season 2, Sugar came onto the staff at The Bear during its development phase as their bookkeeper.

Elliot's past credits include No Strings Attached, Michael Bay's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Saturday Night Live (where she was a cast member from 2008 to 2012).

Matty Matheson - Neil Fak

FX

Every restaurant needs its handyman, and Matty Matheson's Neil Fak is The Bear's. More commonly known as simply Fak, this loud-mouthed Chicagoan finds himself around The Beef before its transformation simply as a family friend of the Berzattos before becoming a waiter and the newly-opened Bear.

Matheson is a well-known Canadian chef and restaurateur with 11 restaurants under his belt in the Great White North. He has also appeared in Craig of the Creek and Workin' Moms.

Edwin Lee Gibson - Ebraheim

FX

Edwin Lee Gibson plays Ebraheim another old-timer at The Beef when Carmy arrives with his ideas to change the restaurant. He is a Somali refugee who has found solace in cooking at the Chicago establishment but has had to sharpen his skills under his new head chef.

Outside The Bear, Gibson has also appeared in Winning Time, Fargo, and Rounding.

Corey Hendrix - Gary 'Sweeps' Woods

FX

Corey Hendrix's Gary 'Sweeps' Woods is another member of The Beef (and now Bear) staff. He is an easy-going former baseball player who was on the verge of homelessness before he got a job working for the Berzatto family.

Hendrix's other best-known credits are The Chi, Fargo, and Let Us Make Eve.

Richard Esteras - Manny

FX

One of the unsung heroes of the restaurant at The Bear's heart is Manny (played by Richard Esteras). Manny is The Beef's dishwasher and has appeared in both Seasons 1 and 2 so far.

Esteras may be familiar to fans of Death Wish, Seven Cemeteries, and When Jeff Tried To Save the World.

Joe M. Cervantes - Angel

FX

Joe M. Cervantes' Angel rounds out the staff of The Beef (and in turn The Bear). Angel is a cook at the fine Chicagoland establishment hired before the arrival of Carmy by his dearly departed brother, Micheal.

Cervantes previously appeared in Shining Girls and Chicago Med.

Oliver Platt - Uncle Jimmy

FX

Without the help of Uncle Jimmy (played by Oliver Platt), The Beef's transformation into The Bear would not have been possible. Jimmy is the financier of Carmy's new restaurant endeavor after he already owned equity in - and was ready to sell - the former Italian Beef joint.

Platt has worked in Hollywood for nearly 40 years, acting in titles like The Three Musketeers, Lake Placid, and Bicentennial Man.

Chris Witaske - Pete

FX

Chris Witaske plays Pete in The Bear, the husband of Abbey Elliott's Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto. Pete is a well-meaning Chicago resident trying to fit into the dysfunctional family that is the Berzattos in any way that he can.

Witaske's biggest role outside The Bear came in Netflix's 2017 dramedy Love.

Molly Gordon - Claire

FX

Molly Gordon joined The Bear as Claire in Season 2. She is an old friend of the Berzatto family and a potential romantic flame for Carmy. However, after the pair's relationship (in his eyes) distracted him from the opening of his new restaurant, Carmy heart-wrenchingly drove Claire away with an impassioned rant he did not know she would hear to end Season 2.

Gordon's other work includes Booksmart, Shiva Baby, and Theater Camp.

Ricky Staffieri - Theodore Fak

FX

Ricky Staffieri plays Theodore Fak, the brother of Matty Matheson's Neil Fak. Theo Fak is a large jolly fellow (just like his brother), constantly scheming with Neil for some sort of personal gain. By the end of Season 2 Theodore Fak joins The Bear staff as a waiter with Neil.

Staffieri can also be seen in Better Call Saul, This Is Us, and Chicago P.D.

Jon Bernthal - Michael

FX

Living on as the inspiration for Carmy's new restaurant venture is Jon Bernthal's Michael Berzatto. Micheal is the eldest sibling of the Berzatto family who tragically took his life before the events of the series, leaving his Chicago restaurant to his younger aspiring chef brother.

Bernthal is best known for his work in The Punisher, The Walking Dead, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Bear Season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.