The Bear Season 4 Confirms 8 Returning Cast Members In New Trailer

The Bear Season 4 is in the works and several returning actors have been confirmed to appear.

The hit kitchen-based drama from FX is set to debut its fourth and final season next year. In it, opening the restaurant of his dreams was only just the beginning for Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Berzatto, as he now awaits to see what the world thinks of his new establishment.

No release date for Season 4 has been confirmed, but recent estimates have the series returning sometime early next summer (if it follows the same pattern as past entries into the award-winning show).

Every Confirmed Returning Actor in The Bear Season 4

A new trailer promoting Disney+'s 2025 lineup included our first footage of The Bear Season 4, which itself highlighted eight of the central cast members set to appear in the next set of episodes...

Jeremy Allen White - Carmy Berzatto

Jeremy Allen White has been confirmed to return as the series' central Chicago-based chef, Carmy Berzatto. In Season 3, he finally realized his dream of opening the restaurant of his dreams, transforming the family greasy spoon into a destination for haute cuisine that is on the hunt for a Michelin star.

Season 4 will see Carmy now have to deal with what the world thinks of his new venture, after having worked internally on it for years at this point. Last season ended with him looking down at his phone to find the first review of The Bear had been posted, leaving fans wondering what exactly it says.

While being best known to many for his work on The Bear, White also has credits on Shameless and The Iron Claw, and he is set to play Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming biopic of the musician from Scott Cooper.

Ayo Edebiri - Sydney Adamu

Joining Jeremy Allen White in the pressure cooker that will almost surely be The Bear Season 4 is Ayo Edebiri's Sydney Adamu. Sydney started in the series as an aspiring chef who had long looked up to White's Carmy and has now seen through the looking glass having worked with him in developing The Bear.

Heading into the show's fourth and final season, Sydney is at a crossroads. After not necessarily seeing eye to eye with Carmy in the early days of The Bear, she has been given an offer to leave and lead her own kitchen, something that will almost surely be a point of contention in Season 4.

Edebiri is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood, having won several awards (including an Emmy) on the hit FX series. Her other work includes this year's Inside Out 2, Bottoms, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Richie Jerimovich

One of the characters to have grown the most throughout The Bear up to this point is easily Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie Jerimovich. Richie is the cousin of Jeremy Allen White's Carmy who has worked at the family Italian Beef join long before Camry came back around.

While Richie was initially averse to the idea of Carmy coming in and changing things at The Beef, he would eventually embrace the change, working on himself along the way.

Season 3 put Carmy and Richie at odds again, as they opened The Bear and Carmy began to, as Richie sees, micromanage.

Moss-Bachrach has been around Hollywood for years, appearing in hits like HBO's Girls and Marvel's The Punisher, but is set to take on his biggest role yet in next year's Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Liza Colón-Zayas - Tina Marrero

Every season of The Bear has managed to take a bit of a breath and focus on one particular character outside the Carmy-Richie-Sydney triangle of anxiety, and Liza Colón-Zayas' Tina Marrero finally got her moment in Season 3.

Tina had an entire Season 3 episode devoted to her, pulling the curtain back on how she came to work at The Beef and got tangled in the Berzatto family web. She has been seen as the leavening agent of The Bear family, and will likely be there to calm things down in Season 4.

Colón-Zayas' other work includes In Treatment, Titans, and IF.

Lionel Boyce - Marcus Brooks

Another member of The Bear's kitchen staff that has been shown in promotional footage for the upcoming final season is confectionary extraordinaire, Marcus Brooks (played by Lionel Boyce).

Marcus is in charge of all things sweet but has been feeling the pressure of an ever-changing menu at Chicago's hottest new dining establishment. He has been key in bringing Carmy's kitchen together, and he will almost surely come into play as Sydney, in particular, weighs if she wants to continue working with the team.

Boyce can also be seen in The Jellies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Motor City.

Matty Matheson - Neil Fak

One of the only real-life chefs to be employed at The Bear's fictional restaurant is the lovable Matty Matheson as Neil Fak. While Matheson spends his days working in the kitchen, his Bear character is instead a restaurant do-it-all handyman.

He has evolved from his Mr. Fix-it roots in the series though, being promoted (along with his brother Teddy) to work as a member of Richie's front-of-house staff at The Bear restaurant, something that will be key in The Bear potentially getting its first star.

Matheson is a popular restauranteur who owns seven different restaurants in and around Toronto, Canada. The Bear is his only major acting credit.

Corey Hendrix - Gary "Sweeps" Woods

Seen in a split second of Season 4 footage is The Bear's soft-spoken bartender, Gary "Sweeps" Woods (played by Corey Hendrix).

Gary is a former professional baseball player who found solace at The Beef of Chicagoland after being forced to retire due to injury. He has evolved into a budding mixologist put in charge of Carmy's new restaurant venture.

Hendrix previously appeared in Fargo, The Chi, and Let Us Make Eve.

Jamie Lee Curtis - Donna Berzatto

Jamie Lee Curtis' Donna Berzatto has been through a journey in the last couple of The Bear seasons. Having lost her eldest son, an already unstable Donna has spiraled. This has caused the rest of her family to distance themselves from her, with her daughter, Natalie going as far as to hide her pregnancy from Donna.

Season 4 could change that though, as Donna and Natalie somewhat reconciled in the show's third season, perhaps hinting at the Berzatto family putting some pieces back together after everything they have been through.

Curtis is a recent Academy Award winner, winning for her work in 2022's Everything, Everywhere, All at Once. Over the years, she has also appeared in True Lies, Knives Out, and the Halloween franchise.

The Bear Season 4 is expected sometime next year.