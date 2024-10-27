The Bear Season 4 just got an exciting production update from one of its leading stars.

The hit FX series finished airing its third season on June 26 earlier this year (when all ten episodes dropped simultaneously). Season 4 was renewed in March, so fans know that more episodes are for sure on their way.

At one point, it was believed that Seasons 3 and 4 were to be filmed simultaneously. However, as confirmed by the cast themselves, that did not end up being the case, though some elements for future episodes were shot ahead of time.

FX

While on the red carpet premiere for his latest film, She Taught Love, Edwin Lee Gibson offered an exciting production update for The Bear Season 4.

Lee noted that they "start shooting that early next year," with the crew usually coming back in "February" or "March:"

"We start shooting that early next year. I say we usually start in February or March. So we'll probably go back around that time. And we'll see what happens."

The actor also had some interesting things to say about what makes his new movie so special, which is now streaming on Hulu.

When Will The Bear Season 4 Premiere?

The turnaround time for production to the finished product on The Bear is quite insane, so fans probably won't have to wait as long as they think for more episodes.

Season 3 of The Bear started filming in February 2024 and wrapped in June, four months later—mere weeks before the final season would debut on Hulu and FX.

So, if The Bear does start rolling cameras for Season 4 around the same time next year, then a June 2025 release seems likely.

What Should Fans Expect in The Bear Season 4?

When it finally landed, many fans were disappointed by Season 3 of The Bear. Some audiences felt like the season went nowhere; it was self-indulgent and not as engaging as it once was.

So, in Season 4, The Bear will have to work to win back some of those naysayers.

Part of the issue is that many of the struggles in Season 3 should have been solved far earlier. Sydney should have figured out her contact much earlier; the critics' review could have come into play sooner, and some more time with Richie and Carmy would have been healthy.

Season 3 left off with The Bear potentially getting a bad review, which supposedly would doom the restaurant in the eyes of its investors. Though, it's hard to imagine the establishment shutting down in Season 4.

Perhaps the feedback is a bit more lukewarm than negative, leaving room for improvement––just like the work environment everyone is still stuck in.

One twist that could make a ton of sense would be for Sydney to actually leave and go on her own journey. It would make sense on a character level and position her for a more impactful potential return down the line.

The Bear is now streaming on FX and Hulu.