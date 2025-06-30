The Bear Season 4 Family Tree - Every Berzatto Relative & How They're Connected

The Bear Season 4 brings the Berzatto family back into the TV spotlight as one of the most drama-ready families in recent memory. The hit FX on Hulu TV comedy recently returned to the streamer, picking up the story of Jeremy Allen White's Carmy Berzatto, a highly-skilled chef brought back to Chicago after the death of a loved one. Like past seasons, Season 4 expands the scope of the central Berzatto clan, focusing on Carmy's relatives like Jamie Lee Curtis' Donna and Abby Elliott's Natalie, along with those in the family's gravitational pull (i.e., Ayo Edebiri's Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie).

Season 4 of the award-winning series picks up where Season 3 left off. White's reeling chef has put everything he has into a new high-end restaurant in Chicago's downtown core, honoring the legacy of the family business (which was once a greasy spoon Italian Beef joint) while walking in the footsteps of his older brother Mikey (played by The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal).

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 4 are streaming on Hulu. The latest round of the kitchen-based comedy sees White's Carmy Berzatto running on a ticking clock. After getting their first review at the end of Season 3, Carmy and the Bear kitchen staff have been given an ultimatum by their financier, Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt).

The Bear Season 4 Berzatto Family Tree Explained

The Direct

Donna

FX

Sitting at the head of the Berzatto family table is Jamie Lee Curtis' Donna. Donna is the mother of Carmy, Natalie, and the dearly departed Mikey, as well as the on-again, off-again girlfriend of Uncle Lee Lane. While she has always been known to fly off the handle, Donna has gotten even worse since the death of her oldest son.

Getting a closer look at Donna's anxiety-filled temperament, which has been highlighted by constant chain-smoking and breaking out in spontaneous bouts of petty rage, fans have seen where characters like Carmy get their short fuse.

Uncle Lee Lane

FX

Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk brings Uncle Lee Lane to life yet again in The Bear Season 4. First introduced in the show's second season in the acclaimed "Fishes" episode, Lee sits just outside the Berzatto family proper as Donna's on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Since coming into Donna's life, Lee has tried to ingratiate himself with the rest of the Berzatto clan but has (for the most part) failed miserably. This was thrust to the center stage in one particularly prickly conversation with Jon Bernthal's Mikey during a tense Christmas dinner, which ended with Donna driving her car through the living room of her house.

Donna's Husband

Donna's husband has not been a significant part of The Bear story to this point. Instead, he stands on the periphery of the Berzatto family story, not having any considerable part in the story.

His fate and what exactly happened between him and Donna are left ambiguous, with fans speculating whether he is alive or dead. Donna's husband is also the father of her kids, Carmy, Mikey, and Natalie.

Carmy

FX

Jeremy Allen White's Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto leads The Bear as the proxy through which the audience sees most of its kitchen-based drama play out. Carmy is the youngest of Donna's three kids and is the little brother of Mikey and Natalie.

He is an award-winning chef who, after working at some of the biggest and best kitchens in the world, is called back to his home of Chicago after the death of his older brother and left the family Italian Beef business. Since taking over, Carmy has transformed The Beef into The Bear, a new high-end dining establishment that wants to be the biggest name in Chicago-based haute cuisine.

Mikey

FX

Michael "Mikey" Berzatto (played by The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal) is Donna's oldest son and Carmy and Natalie's older brother. Despite having died before the series started, Mikey has played a significant role in its events, being the inspiration for Carmy turning The Beef into The Bear.

Mikey is the former owner of the family restaurant. After his death, he willed his business to his younger brother, leaving his legacy in Carmy's hands.

Natalie

FX

Natalie would like to think she is the most well-adjusted of the Berzatto kids, but it does not take much for her cracks to show, just like her mother and her two brothers.

Natalie (played by former SNL star Abby Elliott) is Donna's only daughter and the middle Berzatto kid between Mikey and Carmy. Often called "Sugar" by her friends and family, Natalie is a valuable part of The Bear's business plan as the mind behind the restaurant's finances.

Pete

FX

Chris Witaske's Pete is The Bear's resident nice guy, which is a dangerous place to be when the rest of the cast around him are as testy as they are. Pete is Natalie's husband and the father of the newborn Sophie.

He has spent years trying to fit into the Berzatto clan but has mostly failed with everyone but Carmy showing an absolute distaste for him.

Sophie

FX

Sophie is the newest addition to the Berzatto family tree. She is Natalie and Pete's newborn daughter, born midway through the show's third season.

One can only hope that with a baby on board, the Berzattos may calm things down so they do not pass their dysfunction on to the next generation.

Michelle

FX

Michelle Berzatto (brought to life by Sarah Paulson) is Carmy, Mikey, and Natalie's cousin. In the series, she appears at several significant family events, including the now-iconic Christmas dinner in Season 2.

Michelle is an easygoing social butterfly who is married to John Mulaney's Stevie.

Stevie

FX

Stevie (played by comedian John Mulaney) is another branch grafted onto the Berzatto family tree. He is Michelle's wisecracking husband, who is attached to her hip even after all these years of marriage.

Stevie loves interacting with the Berzatto clan, as he knows it will always bring him a couple of laughs.