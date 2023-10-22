From Megan Thee Stallion to Don Cheadle, Big Mouth Season 7 highlights a cast of exciting guest stars alongside its reliable franchise mainstays.

Netflix's Big Mouth explores the story of younger versions of its creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg as they navigate the complex aspects of life like puberty, sex, racial identity, and true love.

Big Mouth Season 7 premiered on Netflix on Friday, October 20.

Every Main Actor & Character in Big Mouth Season 7

Nick Kroll - Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, & Lola Skumpy

Nick Kroll

Aside from being one of Big Mouth's creators, Nick Kroll also serves as the voice of several characters in the series.

Kroll brings Nick Birch to life, one of Big Mouth's lead protagonists. Starting as a 13-year-old awkward late bloomer from Westchester, New York, Nick slowly navigates through life's struggles while keeping his ultimate goal of being a comedian in check.

Meanwhile, Maury is a hormone monster that represents male puberty while Coach Steve is a physical education teacher from Bridgeton Middle School who is perceived as someone who is disorganized and lacks knowledge about life.

Another character who Kroll voices is Lola Skumpy, Bridgeton's nefarious bully who makes fun of the girls in school.

Kroll is a veteran comedian who previously appeared in The League, Kroll Show, and Oh, Hello on Broadway.

John Mulaney - Andrew Glouberman

John Mulaney

Andrew Glouberman (voiced by John Mulaney) is on a similar path as his best friend, Nick Birch, in terms of trying to adjust to the reality of growing up as a teenager in New York.

The character is described as someone who is deeply insecure about others while suffering from his neurotic tendencies.

Mulaney is a famous stand-up comedian best known for voicing Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Saturday Night Live, and Oh, Hello on Broadway.

Jessi Klein - Jessi Glaser

Jessi Klein

Jessi Glaser is an intelligent girl from Bridgerton Middle School who also deals with puberty. The character is voiced by Jessi Klein.

Despite having a negative attitude about life, Jessi always supports her friends, Nick and Andrew in whatever challenges they face. She is also on the road to recovery from depression.

Some of Klein's notable acting credits include Inside Amy Schumer and Transparent.

Jason Mantzoukas - Jay Bilzerian

Jason Mantzoukas

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Jason Mantzoukas voices Jay Bilzerian, a horny teenager who uses his love for magic to cope with his problems in his weird way. Jay also usually has sex with different objects like pillows and bathmats.

Jay is also a good friend of Nick and Andrew.

Mantzoukas is known for his roles in The League, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, and John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum.

Ayo Edebiri - Missy Foreman-Greenwald

Ayo Edebiri

As a close friend of Nick, Andrew, and Jessi, Missy Foreman-Greenwald (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) is the group's typical geek who loves her friends so much and usually serves as the voice of reason within them.

In Big Mouth Seasons 1 to 4, Jenny Slate voiced the character. After the actress' departure, Edebiri took over the role from Season 5.

Edebiri has extensive acting credits which include roles in Bottoms, The Bear, and Abbott Elementary.

Maya Rudolph - Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch, & Bonnie the Hormone Monstress

Maya Rudolph

Veteran comedienne Maya Rudolph brings several characters to life in Big Mouth.

The actress lends her voice to two notable hormone mistresses, namely Connie and Bonnie. Connie is the hormone monstress assigned to help girls through puberty while Bonnie is her twin sister.

Rudolph also voices Diane Birch, Leah's psychologically abusive mother who insults her children.

The actress is known for her roles in The Good Place, Bridesmaids, and is a former mainstay from Saturday Night Live.

Andrew Rannells - Matthew MacDell

Andrew Rannells

As an openly gay character, Matthew MacDell brings life to the group while also secretly dealing with his own set of issues such as being criticized for his sexuality. The character is voiced by Andrew Rannells.

After taking the backseat in Seasons 1 to 4 as a background character, Matthew MacDell was eventually pushed to the forefront from Season 5 and he is expected to have a more prominent role in Season 7.

Fans may recognize Rannells for his roles in The Book of Mormon, Black Monday, The Prom, and Hamilton.

Fred Armisen - Elliot Birch

Fred Armisen

Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen voices Elliot Birch, Diane's wife and the father of Jude, Leah, and Nick.

Elliot is a supportive dad and kind doctor, who is the complete opposite of his wife.

Armisen is best known for his roles in Portlandia, Modern Family, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Jordan Peele - Ghost of Duke Ellington

Jordan Peele

The Ghost of Duke Ellington (voiced by Jordan Peele) is a famous pianist who died in Nick's house in 1974.

In the present day, Duke treats Nick's attic as his afterlife. He also gives Nick life advice to him when he needs it.

Best known for his sketch comedy show Key & Peele, the actor's notable credits include Fargo, Toy Story 4, and Keanu.

Richard Kind - Marty Glouberman

Richard Kind

Richard Kind brings Marty Glouberman to life, Andrew's old Jewish father who always complains about everything, even the smallest things.

Fans may recognize Kind for his roles in Gotham, Spin City, Argo, and as the voice of Bing Bong in Inside Out.

Paula Pell - Barbara Glouberman

Paula Pell

Barbara Glouberman is voiced by Paula Pell, and she is Andrew's mother and Marty's wife.

The character is described as a good person who just wants to have the best life for his son. Barbara is also not a fan of Marty's snarky attitude.

Pell worked together with Maya Rudolph in Bridesmaids and Saturday Night Live, and she is also known for her roles in 30 Rock and Apartment Troubles.

Seth Morris - Greg Glaser

Seth Morris

Greg Glaser is Jessi's father who occasionally uses weed as his means of escape. The character is voiced by Seth Morris.

After Greg and his wife Shannon were divorced, he slowly made sure to get his life together by acquiring a new job and a new apartment to impress his daughter.

Morris' notable acting credits include Parks and Recreation, Veep, The Good Place, and Transparent.

Zazie Beetz - Danni

Zazie Beetz

Deadpool 2 and Joker's Zazie Beetz joins the cast of Big Mouth Season 7 as a new character named Danni.

Danni is Nick's new classmate in high school who is described as somewhat diabolical.

Megan Thee Stallion - Megan, the Hormone Monstress

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's role as a hormone monstress was confirmed in a previous promo video from Netflix, with the character announcing her arrival in complete NSFW style.

Stallion's character serves as Danni's guide to everything about sex, and yes, it includes being horny.

Aside from being an accomplished rapper, Megan Thee Stallion also appeared as herself in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

Zach Woods - Daniel

Zach Woods

Daniel, (voiced by Zach Woods), was a major antagonist in Big Mouth Season 1.

The character forced himself onto Leah when he tried to persuade her to engage in oral sex. Ultimately, Leah rejected him. It was believed that Daniel already died due to a tumor.

Woods is known for his roles in The Office, 2016's Ghostbusters, Silicon Valley, and Veep.

Brian Tyree Henry - Elijah

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry reprises his Season 6 role as Elijah, Missy's asexual boyfriend.

As a student at Bridgeton Middle School, Elijah prioritizes his religion as a Christian above anything else.

Fans may recognize Brian Tyree Henry for his role as Phastos in Eternals, Jefferson Davis in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Lemon in Bullet Train.

Paul Scheer - Kurt Bilzerian

Paul Scheer

Kurt Bilzerian is Jay's older and obnoxious brother. The character is voiced by Paul Scheer.

Scheer is best known for his roles in The League, The Good Place, Veep, and The Disaster Artist.

Thandiwe Newton - Mona

Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton's Mona is Missy's bisexual hormone monstress who is considered a bad influence.

Although she has that chaotic vibe, Mona is still protective of Mona and her friends.

Newton is a British actress whose notable roles include Westworld, The Pursuit of Happiness, and Crash.

Chloe Fineman - Timon

Chloe Fineman

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman voices Timon, Nick and Andrew's classmate in high school.

In Big Mouth Season 7 Episode 10, Timon and Andrew were involved in a tumultuous conflict after the latter touched the breast of her girlfriend.

Fineman's other credits include Search Party, High Road, and Jane the Virgin.

Jon Daly - Pumbaa

Jon Daly

Another Season 7 guest star is Jon Daly as Pumbaa, Timon's girlfriend. The pair are high school's power couple who get the most attention.

Daly reunites with Nick Kroll after being involved in Kroll Show. The actor is also known for his roles in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Master of None, and I'm Dying Up Here.

Mark Duplass - Val

Mark Duplass

Mark Duplass joins the Season 7 ensemble as Val, Jay's abusive brother and a dangerous and psychopathic pervert.

Duplass' notable credits include The League, Creep, and The One I Love.

Zach Galifianakis - Gratitoad

Zach Galifianakis

Gratitoad (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) is a toad that symbolizes gratitude in humans.

The character has a cheerful and friendly personality who always makes the people around him happy.

Perhaps best known for his role as Alan Garner in The Hangover trilogy, Zach Galifianakis' other notable credits include Due Date, Baskets, and The Campaign.

Don Cheadle - Himself

Don Cheadle

Joining the cast of Big Mouth Season 7 as himself is Don Cheadle.

MCU fans may recognize Cheadle for his role as James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine, in Marvel projects like Avengers: Endgame and Secret Invasion.

Padma Lakshmi - Priya

Padma Lakshmi

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi makes her debut in Season 7 as Priya, Marissa's hot mom who Andrew appears to be attracted to.

Lakshmi previously appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise, Glitter, and Sharpe.

Billy Porter - Ocean

Billy Porter

Grammy award and Tony award-winner Billy Porter voices Ocean in Big Mouth Season 7, a character who is a member of the high school's choir group.

The high schooler uses they/them pronouns, and they seem to inspire Matthew during the opening day.

Lupita Nyong’o - Shame Wizard

Lupita Nyong’o

Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o voices a Kenyan Shame Wizard who is attached to a young girl who wants to improve her life.

Aside from her Marvel work, Nyong'o is also known for her roles in Us, 12 Years A Slave, and Black is King.

Niharika NM - Indian Student (Episode 6)

Niharika NM

Niharika NM appeared in Season 7 Episode 6 as an Indian student who struggles with puberty.

She later gets introduced to her own Indian hormone monstress who explains adulthood with a song.

Stephanie Beatriz - Lulu

Stephanie Beatriz

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum and Encanto voice actress Stephanie Beatriz joins Season 7's ensemble as Lulu, the high school mean girl and bully who makes fun of Jessi.

Beatriz is also known for her roles in Modern Family, Twisted Metal, and BoJack Horseman.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan - Marissa

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Andrew's new love interest in Season 7 is Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Marissa, a lovable and intelligent girl who lives across the street.

Ramakrishnan is best known for her lead role in Netflix's Never Have I Ever and as part of the cast of Blockers.

Rosie Perez - Petra

Rosie Perez

Reprising her role from the Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources, is Rosie Perez as Petra (a.k.a. the ambition Gremlin). She serves as Andrew's guide to success and helps him overcome his addiction to masturbation.

The Academy Award-nominated actress is known for her roles in The Flight Attendant, Do the Right Thing, and Fearless.

Randall Park - Pete

Randall Park

Randall Park is also one of the new voices in Big Mouth Season 7. The actor brings Pete to life, a character who is described as the Logic Rock.

Pete appears as a man with a big stone head, representing his expertise in logic and good decision-making.

Park is best known for his role as the MCU's Jimmy Woo in WandaVision and the Ant-Man films.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes a memorable cameo in Season 7 as the composer of Esperandos Pelitos, a new song that Miguelito sings as he tries to enter the adjustment period in terms of growing up.

This hilarious song is performed by pubic hairs that emerge from Miguelito's body.

Andy Daly - Dr. Wendy Ingle

Andy Daly

Andy Daly voices Dr. Wendy Ingle, Nick's rude and troublesome pediatric doctor who always vents about his problems with his marriage.

Daly is known for his roles in Review, She's Out of My League, and Home Sweet Home Alone.

Big Mouth Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.